Sidra Medicine starts training first batch of locally educated nurses

As Qatar ranks first in the region for healthcare, one of the country’s leading hospitals begins a training program for undergraduate nurses.

15 nursing students from the University of Calgary in Qatar [UCBQ] have joined Sidra Medicine in clinical placements at its hospital in Qatar Foundation.

The students will be working with and mentored closely by Sidra Medicine’s nursing teams across pediatric specialties over a 12 week rotation period.

Their placement at the healthcare facility is a part of UCQ’s Bachelor of Nursing program, and is under the childbearing/childrearing families’ clinical course.

As a result, the students “will learn about evidence-based nursing practice through the application of the nursing process: developmental care in the pediatric population and incorporating family centered care,” according to Acting Chief Nursing Officer at Sidra Medicine Judy Dawson-Jones.

A hands-on approach to the field is pivotal when it comes to nursing. “An important part of becoming a competent nurse is observation and performance in the clinical practice setting in order to apply classroom learning to real life scenarios,” said Ms. Dawson-Jones.

Healthcare workers such as doctors, paramedics, and nurses have been at the forefront of the nation’s survival as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Doha’s investment in them and the fields of medicine and research has been a cornerstone of the country’s development for years.

Sidra Medicine tweeted “Congratulations to the first batch of undergraduate nursing students from @UCQNursing for their clinical placements at our hospital. We wish you all the best in your training and learning journey with us.”

Coincidentally, Qatar’s healthcare system has been ranked the best in the region and number 20 globally according to Numbeo’s Healthcare Index by Country 2021.

