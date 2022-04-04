29.2 C
Doha
Monday, April 4, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Silatech extends a helping hand to thousands of unemployed youth

By Doha News Team

-

BusinessLife
Source: Silatech

To date, Silatech along with its partners has provided more than 2 million employment opportunities for youth in several countries around the world.

There is no better time to spread generosity than the holy month of Ramadan, whether it is through charity or helping those in need.

This season, Silatech, an international non-profit organisation, has launched its annual “Your Generosity is a path to Livelihood” fundraiser campaign, aimed at providing thousands of unemployed youth in different parts of the world with sources of livelihood.

The campaign comes under Silatech’s efforts to empower the youth through social and economic means.

Silatech invites you to help open the doors of opportunity to thousands of unemployed youth in need of support in different parts of the world, including Somalia, Morocco and Pakistan. The campaign also seeks to empower those who lost their jobs due to the toll Covid-19 has taken on the global employment market.

“Millions of young men and women and their families are suffering devastating circumstances as a result of unemployment especially in poor countries, which motivates us to act swiftly in an effort to relieve them,” said Silatech CEO, Hassan Ali Al Mulla.

Your Ramadan plans are about to get more exciting with Al Messila Resort & Spa

According to a recent report by the International Labor Organization (ILO), Global unemployment is projected to reach 207 million in 2022, with youth being disproportionately the most impacted.

“In all our interferences, we aim to deliver sustainable impact by connecting youth with jobs and economic opportunities to be able to join the job market and have a sustainable source of income for a better quality of life for them and their families,” added Al Mulla.

Silatech has teamed up with Ooredoo and Al Sharq newspaper to ensure that the campaign succeeds at providing hope for families whilst promoting security and stability within the world’s most marginalised communities.

The company’s role is also strengthened through its partnerships with financial institutions to provide young men and women, including refugees and internally displaced persons, with income generating businesses.

“We have already witnessed thousands of success stories from young people who managed to change their reality and have a decent life through our programmes in 18 countries in the Middle East and Africa, namely Yemen, Palestine, Syria and others,” said Al Mulla.

Founded in 2008, Silatech has provided opportunities to the youth through vocational training, capacity building and upskilling to connect them with jobs in the most demanding sectors.

To date, Silatech along with its partners has provided more than 2 million employment opportunities for youth in several countries of operations. It aims to raise the number to 5 million.

“We still have much work ahead with the rise of unemployed youth higher than the increase in the number of new jobs,” said Al Mulla.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Activities

Katara to hold Ramadan Chess Tournament

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Registration is open for all citizens and residents through Katara's website.  Katara Ramadan Chess Open 2022 OTB Tournament is set to kick off from 7-14...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

How to stay active and healthy during Ramadan

Maha El Akoum - 0
Observing the holy month of Ramadan, for those of us who fast, tends to lead to a change in our dietary habits, eating and...
Read more
Where To Go & What To Do

Your Ramadan plans are about to get more exciting with Al Messila Resort & Spa

Doha News Team - 0
The Ramadan moon sighting will decide on the date of the holy month. The fasting month of Ramadan is returning in April with more blessings...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Who is inviting anti-Qatar influencers to flagship events on the country’s...

Doha News Team - 0
Less than two years after spreading anti-Qatar propaganda and hateful comments, controversial figures receive invites to Doha, free of charge.  Social media users are calling...

Disney+ Qatar price and launch date announced

Business
A Qatar Airways Airbus A350

Qatar Airways: Airbus A350 flaws can lead to fuel tank ignition

Business

Qatar plans to issue green bonds

Business

Want to know more about Quranic manuscripts? Check out QNL’s new...

Culture

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.