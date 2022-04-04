Silatech extends a helping hand to thousands of unemployed youth

To date, Silatech along with its partners has provided more than 2 million employment opportunities for youth in several countries around the world.

There is no better time to spread generosity than the holy month of Ramadan, whether it is through charity or helping those in need.

This season, Silatech, an international non-profit organisation, has launched its annual “Your Generosity is a path to Livelihood” fundraiser campaign, aimed at providing thousands of unemployed youth in different parts of the world with sources of livelihood.

The campaign comes under Silatech’s efforts to empower the youth through social and economic means.

Silatech invites you to help open the doors of opportunity to thousands of unemployed youth in need of support in different parts of the world, including Somalia, Morocco and Pakistan. The campaign also seeks to empower those who lost their jobs due to the toll Covid-19 has taken on the global employment market.

“Millions of young men and women and their families are suffering devastating circumstances as a result of unemployment especially in poor countries, which motivates us to act swiftly in an effort to relieve them,” said Silatech CEO, Hassan Ali Al Mulla.

According to a recent report by the International Labor Organization (ILO), Global unemployment is projected to reach 207 million in 2022, with youth being disproportionately the most impacted.

“In all our interferences, we aim to deliver sustainable impact by connecting youth with jobs and economic opportunities to be able to join the job market and have a sustainable source of income for a better quality of life for them and their families,” added Al Mulla.

Silatech has teamed up with Ooredoo and Al Sharq newspaper to ensure that the campaign succeeds at providing hope for families whilst promoting security and stability within the world’s most marginalised communities.

The company’s role is also strengthened through its partnerships with financial institutions to provide young men and women, including refugees and internally displaced persons, with income generating businesses.

“We have already witnessed thousands of success stories from young people who managed to change their reality and have a decent life through our programmes in 18 countries in the Middle East and Africa, namely Yemen, Palestine, Syria and others,” said Al Mulla.

Founded in 2008, Silatech has provided opportunities to the youth through vocational training, capacity building and upskilling to connect them with jobs in the most demanding sectors.

To date, Silatech along with its partners has provided more than 2 million employment opportunities for youth in several countries of operations. It aims to raise the number to 5 million.

“We still have much work ahead with the rise of unemployed youth higher than the increase in the number of new jobs,” said Al Mulla.