Singapore allows vaccinated travelers from Qatar without quarantine

Itching for a quick getaway? Singapore has always been a favourite destination for many travelers—and it’s now quarantine-free!

Fully vaccinated individuals from Qatar will now be able to travel to Singapore quarantine-free starting next month, the country’s transport minister has announced.

The city-state looks to safely move past the pandemic and gradually re-open its door to tourism from certain countries starting December 7, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, inoculated visitors from five other countries, including Indonesia and India, will also be able to enter the Asian country’s borders without quarantine starting November 29, the official added in a briefing. However, visitors will be required to present a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure.

Unvaccinated children aged 12 and under can also enter the country without quarantine if they are accompanied by eligible adults.

Currently, there are 13 countries, including Canada, Australia, and Germany, under Singapore’s vaccinated travel lane (VLT) programme, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.Travelers under the VTLs are not subject to home or hotel quarantine on arrival.

In September, The Lion City started to initially re-open its borders to those coming from Germany and Brunei.

Home to the world’s best airport for eight years prior to 2020, Singapore has ditched its Covid-Zero policy and pivoted to an approach of living with the virus.

Meanwhile, Singapore is classified under Qatar’s “Red List” countries. This means that fully vaccinated returning travelers from the South Asian country will need to undergo a PCR test prior to departure and undergo another one within 48 hours after landing.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube