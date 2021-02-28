Sisi sends ‘appreciation’ letter to Kuwait as Qatar ties move forward: reports

As moves to restore ties with Qatar progress, Egypt’s Sisi has sent a letter to Kuwait to thank it for its mediation efforts.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has reportedly sent a letter to Kuwait to discuss the GCC reconciliation, according to Russia Today.

While no further details were mentioned about the letter, the report stated that the Egyptian president also expressed his “sincere appreciation for Kuwait’s efforts mediating efforts”.

News of the letter emerged just days after a meeting between Qatari and Egyptian delegations in Kuwait, where the two teams worked on developing mechanisms and procedures for the future of the Al Ula Declaration, which was signed by Egypt and the GCC last month to end the three-year-long Gulf crisis.

A decision made during the team also suggested a launch in the process of appointing an ambassador as part of restoration of diplomatic ties between the two countries, sources also told Russian News Agency Tass.

“The two parties agreed to resume the operations work of the two diplomatic missions before the appointment of the Egyptian ambassador to Doha and the Qatari ambassador to Cairo,” the Russian news agency stated.

Commenting on the meeting, the first between the two countries since the GCC reconciliation, Qatar’s foreign ministry stated the two sides are “on the path of building confidence between the two brotherly countries”.

“The meeting also discussed the necessary means and measures to be taken in order to enhance the course of joint action and bilateral relations between the two countries, and to achieve the aspirations of their peoples in terms of security, stability and development,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Despite the crisis between the two states, the Egyptian embassy continued its consular operations in Qatar throughout the three year period, though the ambassadors were not present.

The latest developments come after almost two months since the signing of the Al Ula Declaration, which brought to an end the three-year long crisis between Qatar on one side and Egypt and other GCC member states.

The major diplomatic crisis was triggered by an illegal air, land and sea embargo on Qatar, imposed on the bases of allegations that Doha funds terrorism. Authorities in Qatar have vehemently and consistently denied this claim.

Shortly after the blockade, the quartet asked Qatar to adhere to a list of 13 demands in order to resolve the feud in 2017, including shutting down its top media outlet Al Jazeera.

