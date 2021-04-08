25.9 C
Doha
Thursday, April 8, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Six face legal action for vandalising Qatar’s desert artwork

By Hala Abdallah

-

Culture
Richard Serra “East-West/West-East" near Dukhan

A new incident of vandalism has been reported to authorities and legal procedures are in process, Qatar Museums said.

Six individuals involved in vandalising the iconic ‘East West/West East’ sculpture are facing prosecution in Qatar, authorities said on Wednesday.

The vandals are accused of defacing one of the internationally-acclaimed artist Richard Serra’s largest public works in the Qatari desert, Qatar Museums (QM) announced on Instagram, noting that “legal proceedings are in process against the vandals”.

“Over the last 2 months, security have patrolled the area and  are reporting incidents to the police. Vandalism of all kinds is a crime punishable by law, and Qatar Museums emphasises our collective social responsibility to preserve public art,” QM added. 

Last year, the museum authorities launched an anti-vandalism campaign to encourage local residents to respect and preserve public works. However, incidents of vandalism still occur, with the desert sculpture regularly being defaced with graffiti and scratching.

Read also: Qatar intercepts sale to keep Islamic artefacts at Jerusalem museum

Restoration experts have since worked to restore the artwork.

East-West / West-East is a regular attraction for visitors and desert goers alike, with many choosing to camp in the surrounding area.

The four steal structures span over a kilometre, each one is fourteen metres in height. To guarantee perfect alignment, Serra examined the topography of the land with an aim to enhance the vast, desolate space in the heart of the desert.

Upon completion of the structures, Serra said: “This is the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done. It’s a piece that I’d really like to be seen.

In December, QM, responsible for most state museums and public works, said it was considering adding surveillance measures to help monitor and protect public art around the country.

“Cleaning the artworks in Zekreet so everyone in our community can enjoy. These are works of art not walls of graffiti. Preserving it from vandalism is our shared responsibility,” Sheikha Al-mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, head of the Qatar Museums Authority, said at the time.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:15

The Round Up 8 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today: Covid-19 restrictions announced Qatari public reacts to new Covid-19 measures PCR test prices dropped after complaints Art vandals face prosecution
Read more
Family Life

Best board games for family time

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Looking to spend some quality time with the family? Here are some fun, competitive games to play! Games are a great way to connect with...
Read more
Politics

Sudan’s Burhan meets Qatar’s Amir in first Doha visit 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Abdel Fattah Al Burhan landed in Qatar for first official visit to discuss issues of joint interest with Sheikh Tamim.  The head of Sudan’s ruling...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

DN Special Reports

One step forward, two steps back: Why is Qatar struggling to...

Doha News Team - 0
With continued lax attitudes among the general public as well as delayed measures from authorities, Qatar can expect another lockdown. Sources have told Doha News...

Digital travel pass set to take-off this month

Travel

BREAKING: Qatar ramps up restrictions on country’s deadliest Covid-19 day

COVID-19

How to protect yourself against ‘the more deadly’ UK strain

COVID-19

Qatar witnesses its second highest Covid-19 daily death toll

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.