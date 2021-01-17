22.3 C
Six new hotels to open in prime locations across Qatar

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Business
Marriott Marquis City Center Doha Hotel. Source: Facebook

All six Marriott International brands are expected to be completed by 2021 and will further enhance Qatar’s hospitality sector.

Just in time for the FIFA 20222 World Cup, six new hotels are set to open their doors in different locations across Qatar, introducing five new Marriott brands in the country’s real estate hub.

The agreement to operate the projects was signed by Al Rayyan Tourism Investment (ARTIC) and Marriott International and is expected to strengthen Qatar’s hospitality sector and support its development.


“We welcome the signing of these six new agreements. The completion of five new projects within 2021 will be a first for Qatar’s hospitality sector and further enhance ARTIC’s position as a leading player in the sector and supporter of the development of Qatar’s tourism industry,” said Mohamed bin Faisal al-Thani, vice-chairman of ARTIC.

ARTIC signed six agreements with Marriott International for real estate in Doha. Source: Twitter/ @ARTIC_QA

The much-anticipated openings will see the introduction of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Element by Westin, Le Meridien, and Marriott Executive Apartments, according to an ARTIC statement

Read also: Qatar aims to be Gulf’s ‘financial hub’ by 2022.

“It is with pleasure that we announce that with the expected completion of these new hotels in 2021, the majority of ARTIC’s portfolio of properties will be operational, supporting our future growth through new developments and acquisitions,” said Tarek M El Sayed, ARTIC’s managing director and CEO.

To ensure the success of the agreement, five of the properties will be located in West Bay, one of the most vibrant and luxurious areas in Doha. Meanwhile, the Autograph Collection will be located in the Al Sheehaniya district, an “ideal sanctuary for quality time with the family and loved ones”, the statement said.

The completion of the agreement will bring ARTIC’s total number of hotel keys in Qatar to over 3,260, al-Thani added, further strengthening the company’s investment portfolio with well-established international brands. 

“Our ongoing investment and commitment to these partnerships remains a priority for us, and we are extremely proud to be an integral part of Qatar’s attractive local market, based on our country’s strategic location in the region, attractive investment climate and excellent track record of organising successful prestigious events,” he added.

Earlier this month, Doha witnessed a rapid increase in trade propitious for economic growth following the signing of the Al-Ula declaration which signalled the end of the three year long blockade on Qatar. 

Experts are now anticipating a sharp rise in business as many positive signs forecast steady development in the near future and across the region.

Unlike the trade market, the pace of recovery in the real estate industry will likely be gradual, according to the Chairman of the Association of Filipino & Entrepreneur Executives in Qatar (AFREEQ), Joseph Timothy Rivera.

Read also: Construction, real estate among Qatar private sectors to see growth.

“The reopening of borders and flights are just the beginning of the process. The resumption of trade and commerce, as well as the physical re-establishment of diplomatic relations between Qatar and the former siege nations, is daunting but we remain optimistic that this would all fall into place in a smooth and hopefully speedy manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in the issuance of building permits, leading to a promising development in the local construction industry, according to official statistics.

These permits are of great importance as they are considered the main indicator of the performance of the construction sector, which in turn is a main contributor to the local economy.

