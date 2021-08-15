Six year-old Qatar resident breaks three more world records

An Indian resident in Qatar has made headlines for setting three world records.

Aabel Roby Abraham, an Indian resident living in Qatar, has broken yet more world records, bumping his total to four at just six-years-old.

The grade 1 student has successfully added three more world records to the International Books of Records for identifying all 198 countries by their map outline, being the fastest to recite the names of all countries musically in 1 minute and 28 seconds as well as identifying all 50 US state flags.

Just a year ago, the Doha resident broke the record for being the fastest to identify 254 flags for all countries and territories worldwide.

Last year, the International Books of Records recognised Aabel Roby Abraham as the world record breaker of “fastest to identify countries and territories flags” as he managed, at age five, to identify “254 flags of countries and dependent territories in 4 minutes 35 seconds,” according to the website.

A native of India’s Kerala, Aabel’s family say their son is also great at quizzes and spell bee competitions and has won several prizes at different levels.

The parents said he was rewarded at his school with his principal and teachers holding ceremony for the record-breaker.

His class teacher Akshaya Michael said she proud she is to have “such a brilliant student in her class and hopes that he breaks many more records in the future,” The Peninsula Qatar stated.

The young student has shown a keen interest in vexillology (the study of flags) with his talents to spot countries on the world map and identify hundreds of flags of different nations growing and expanding in recent years.

But Aabel has his eyes set beyond earth – the student also has an impressive knowledge of the Solar System and the Universe.

Aabel has been raised in Qatar since his birth and attended preschool in Doha where his talent was discovered. The vexillology enthusiast is now awaiting a response from Guinness World Record as his current time is better than all existing records.