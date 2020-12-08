19.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Smuggler who swallowed half a kg of drugs sentenced to 5 years in jail

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top Stories
[Pixabay]

The defendant swallowed 66 capsules containing amphetamine along with other illegal drugs.

A man was sentenced to five years in jail and subsequent deportation by a Doha Criminal Court for attempting to smuggle contraband drugs while entering the country.

The defendant arrived at Hamad International Airport [HIA] and was immediately taken to Al Wakra Hospital for further examination after screening by the customs officers showed something strange inside his intestines.

Later on, the officers found out that the man tried to smuggle drugs in an unusual way. 

Before leaving his country of origin, the defendant swallowed 66 capsules containing amphetamine, in addition to heroin and other drugs, totalling 474.7gm. When attempting to pass the gate, the drugs appeared through HIA’s screening machines, prompting officers to take the man to the hospital where doctors later extracted the contraband.

Read also: WhatsApp drug dealer sentenced to five years in jail.

Upon interrogating, the man confessed that the drugs were given to him by another individual in exchange for a sum of money. He told officers that he had swallowed  the capsules three hours before he boarded the aircraft to Qatar. Authorities confiscated all the seized substances and put him on trial.

The defendant had a one month visit visa, according to his file. 

After examining the case, the court deemed him guilty and ordered him to pay a fine of QR300,000, in addition to a five year jail term; following which, the defendant will be deported.

The customs authority has been keeping a closer eye on drug smuggling attempts seizing illegal goods on numerous occasions in recent months.

Earlier this week, an expat was found guilty and sentenced to imprisonment for dealing drugs through WhatsApp, according to Qatar’s Criminal Court.

The unidentified dealer was found with 32 packets of hashish and 70 capsules used to treat nerve pain with a dangerous psychoactive substance. 

In August alone, authorities recorded a total of 557  successful missions, where they managed to compound large quantities of illegal drugs.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

BREAKING: Egypt and the UAE “welcome” Kuwait’s mediating efforts to end Gulf Crisis

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Cairo and Abu Dhabi have finally commented on the recent developments in the Gulf Crisis, after almost a week since Kuwait announced an “historic”...
Read more
News

Qatar 2022’s newest stadium to host first match with 50% of tickets reserved for COVID19 survivors

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Al-Rayyan stadium, the latest World Cup venue to be completed, will host the Amir Cup final on December 18. 50 percent of the...
Read more
Top Stories

UN opens Counter-terrorism office in Qatar

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The inauguration of the centre is considered “an important occasion that carries a great significance”. Qatar along with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism ...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Top Stories

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business

Meet the 8 year old Qatar resident who’s just broken a...

News

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Top Stories

GCC crisis: ‘Deal to be finalised at this month’s summit

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

World first: Experts to study whether Arabic music can be used for therapy

Health & Wellbeing Sahar ElKabbash - 0
While music has proven effective in various medical treatments, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has been conducting research to investigate whether Arabic music can be...
Read more

‘It still affects me to this day:’ The lasting impact of bullying in Qatar’s schools

In The Classroom Sana Hussein & Hazar Kilani - 0
Rampant bullying in Qatar’s schools take a toll on students’ mental health. “It’s either eat or get eaten, you’re either the bully or you get...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...
Read more

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar cancels a subsidy for the Australian lamb industry as it moves towards self-sufficiency goals. Qatar cancelled a $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia, a move...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.