Smugglers busted with crystal meth stashed in bread toaster

Authorities have continued to issue warnings against those attempting to carry illegal substances into the country. Qatar Customs has seized over 1kg of crystal meth hidden inside a bread toaster in yet another attempt to smuggle drugs into the country, the Air Cargo and Private Airports Customs Department announced. The substance was coming from an African country and was immediately seized after thorough inspection by authorities. Crystal meth, originally named crystal methamphetamine, is a strong and highly addictive drug that affects the central nervous system. It usually includes a combination of drugs extracted from over-the-counter medications mixed with more readily available substances such as ether, acetone, iodine crystals, or red phosphorus. It is highly addictive and illegal in most countries around the world. Legal action has been taken against the suspects, Qatar Customs confirmed. Read also: WhatsApp drug dealer sentenced to five years in jail

Authorities have continued to issue warnings against those attempting to carry illegal substances and drugs into the country, noting customs officials are provided all means of support, including top-tier means of detection, to catch culprits.

This is not the first time authorities have stopped the dealing of illegal substances in the country.

In June, authorities found over 17.5kg of marijuana hidden inside compressors of air conditioners. In the same month, authorities also thwarted an attempt to smuggle some 2,805 lyrica pills inside a shipment of baked bean cans.

