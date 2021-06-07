Snoonu switches to cars to protect delivery drivers from heat

The Qatari-owned company has taken steps to ensure the safety of its workers during the harsh summer weather.

Local delivery service Snoonu has announced it will providing cars for delivery riders to protect them from Qatar’s “unbearable heat” during the summer period.

“Sumer heat is unbearable and leads to exhaustion and strokes. Out of our responsibility to maintain the safety of our drivers and protect them from continuous exposure to the sun, only drivers who have a car will take care of the delivery you purchase,” the company said on its Twitter account.

“We invite other delivery companies to participate in this initiative,” it added.

حر الصيف لا يطاق

يؤدي الإجهاد الحراري إلى الإرهاق و السكتات الدماغية. و من منطلق مسؤوليتنا في الحفاظ على سلامة سائقينا و حمايتهم من التعرض المتواصل للشمس، فقط السائقون الذين لديهم سيارة سيهتمون بإيصال

مشترياتكم.

ندعو شركات التوصيل الأخرى في المشاركه في هذه المبادره

Snoonu is the first – and only – delivery company in Qatar to announce such regulation in order to protect riders from extreme heat stress during the summer, which poses a risk to workers and others on the road.

The Qatari-owned company’s Co-Founder & CEO, Hamad Al-Hajri, told Doha News that despite cars being more costly, the company always puts the safety of their drivers first to ensure they are comfortable and well-protected during their service.

“The bikes are not sustainable. If they have a tire issue, they stop in the heat, which is against any human rights. Not only that, but work conditions are very important too. We are making sure our employees are comfortable. Even if there are no accidents, are they comfortable? Do they like working for Snoonu? Are they happy? Happiness of our riders always come first,” said Al-Hajri.

He added that shifting from fleet to cars was not a one-day decision, but the company has been working on providing enough cars for drivers in the past three weeks before the official announcement.

“We have been preparing for three weeks to have more cars, as we know that heat is not a good condition to work in and isn’t safe for our riders. We also made sure bikes only work starting from 5pm,” he added, noting the move in operation has now been 100% completed.

Snoonu’s “No Drivers Under the Sun’ initiative was announced shortly after several social media users called on the government to include food motorcycle drivers among those that are protected under a law which protects workers from heat stress.

The resolution prohibits out-door workers from working outside between 10am and 3:30pm starting from June 1 and up until September 15 every year.

“I’ve been feeling guilt ordering food lately when the driver calls me and he is out of breath. The regulation implemented for banning work under the direct sun in peak heat season should include motorcycle delivery drivers,” said a Twitter user.

The social media user also added that in the past month alone, he has seen three accidents involving motorcycles delivery drivers.

“This cant be accidental, motorcycle drivers cant even focus on the road in this heat endangering their life and others,” he added.

Others have also joined to demand the protection of delivery drivers from heat-stress related accidents during the summer, which could be easily prevented if all delivery companies adopted the same initiative as Snoonu.

“They should be the first people protected by this mandate, what if a driver faints while on his bike? Why do we have to wait for something bad to happen to pass legislation which could protect these people?,” a Twitter user said.

While Snoonu is trying to protect their workers from heat stress, other delivery service companies seem to take a step towards the opposite direction.

Head of Talabt in Qatar, Umair Naseem, announced on LinkedIn that the company will provide “electric scooters” for their riders to deliver orders as a “sustainable” alternatives

“Super proud to announce that not only being the market leader comes up with greater responsibility, but also here we are with innovative logistics solution and our one step towards sustainability/eco-friendly to help out our delivery heroes whilst delivering best customer experience,” Naseem said on LinkedIn.

The latest announcement attracted criticism from social media users in the country.

“There’s a contradiction between companies who are protecting workers in this hot weather and others that aren’t. Yesterday, two delivery companies announced two initiatives. The first company announced stopping the use of motorcycles in the summer time to protect workers, while the another company announced the start of using (scooters) for drivers,” tweeted Ramzan Al-Naimi, a Qatari entrepreneur.