24.7 C
Doha
Sunday, April 4, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Social centre Hifz Al Naema to distribute thousands of Ramadan iftar packages

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesCulture
Source: chmonline

The food will be distributed to those in need during the holy month of Ramadan. 

Hifz Al Naema Centre announced that it will be distributing 2,500 daily iftar meals during Ramadan to spread the spirit of humanity and ensure those in need are given food during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. 

About 2,500 food meals and baskets will be given out by the social centre during Ramadan, expected to start around the 13th of April this year.

“We have agreements with a number of donors and restaurants, whereby one charity organisation will provide us with 1,000 meals a day to be distributed to the needy. We also have donors and a group of restaurants who will provide us with 1,500 meals a day during the month of Ramadan,” public relations officer, Yousef Al Khulaifi said.

Hifz Al Naema launches an initiative every year to provide services and programmes during the month of Ramadan.

Read also: Vaccinated pilgrims only at this year’s Hajj, Umrah pilgrimages

This year, to ensure health precautionary measures are met, Al Khulaifi announced that the Ramadan meals will be delivered directly to their beneficiaries to avoid crowding. 

The officer also announced that this Ramadan will not see any iftar tents due to the spread of the virus in the country, adding that the decision was taken to ensure people’s safety and well-being during the holy month. 

In 2020, over 167,000 people and families benefited from the humanitarian projects carried out by the social centre, including food donations, in-kind donations, awareness activities and more.

Hifz Al Naema Centre collects excess food from festivals, weddings and hotels, repackages them and then distributes the food to those in need around the country. The initiative prevents food from going to waste and is instead put to good use.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

How to protect yourself against ‘the more deadly’ UK strain

Maha El Akoum - 0
All viruses evolve over time. As viruses replicate, they often change slightly, and these changes are referred to as “mutations”. A virus that has...
Read more
Technology

The future of ‘reality’ may soon be virtual

Marwan Elwaraki - 0
Virtual reality is the future. We’ve heard this for years now, but it’s finally becoming a reality. VR is a technology that’s no longer...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:19

The Round Up 1 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Thursday: 🏥 Private health care clinics to close 💉 Pfizer reveals Covid-19 vaccines effective for children ✈️ New travel digital passport to...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Qatar mulls full lockdown to halt second Covid-19 wave: official

Hala Abdallah - 0
New Covid-19 variants are spreading more among children and a continuous surge in cases could lead to a full lockdown, a health official says. The...

6 Qatari brands to display products for free on local shelves

News

Digital travel pass set to take-off this month

Travel

‘Dangerous’ overcrowding as Qatar increases weekly vaccines by 200%

COVID-19

How to protect yourself against ‘the more deadly’ UK strain

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.