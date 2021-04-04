Social centre Hifz Al Naema to distribute thousands of Ramadan iftar packages

The food will be distributed to those in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

Hifz Al Naema Centre announced that it will be distributing 2,500 daily iftar meals during Ramadan to spread the spirit of humanity and ensure those in need are given food during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

About 2,500 food meals and baskets will be given out by the social centre during Ramadan, expected to start around the 13th of April this year.

“We have agreements with a number of donors and restaurants, whereby one charity organisation will provide us with 1,000 meals a day to be distributed to the needy. We also have donors and a group of restaurants who will provide us with 1,500 meals a day during the month of Ramadan,” public relations officer, Yousef Al Khulaifi said.

Hifz Al Naema launches an initiative every year to provide services and programmes during the month of Ramadan.

This year, to ensure health precautionary measures are met, Al Khulaifi announced that the Ramadan meals will be delivered directly to their beneficiaries to avoid crowding.

The officer also announced that this Ramadan will not see any iftar tents due to the spread of the virus in the country, adding that the decision was taken to ensure people’s safety and well-being during the holy month.

In 2020, over 167,000 people and families benefited from the humanitarian projects carried out by the social centre, including food donations, in-kind donations, awareness activities and more.

Hifz Al Naema Centre collects excess food from festivals, weddings and hotels, repackages them and then distributes the food to those in need around the country. The initiative prevents food from going to waste and is instead put to good use.

