Monday, April 11, 2022
Social media users in Qatar express outrage at Israel’s latest killings of Palestinians

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Source: Oday Daibes / WAFA

Israeli forces have detained a 23 Palestinians overnight on Monday.

Social media users in Qatar have expressed their outrage at the killings of two Palestinian women in the occupied West Bank after raids by Israeli forces in Jenin on Sunday.

The Zionist state’s forces have increased their attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank since late March as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet urged the continuation of violence.

“There are not and will not be limits for this war. We are granting full freedom of action to the army, the Shin Bet [domestic intelligence agency] and all security forces in order to defeat the terror,” said Bennet on Friday.

Qatar’s FM, Hamas official discuss Israel’s targeted killings of Palestinian youth in Jenin

The two Palestinian women were amongst the latest victims of the assaults carried out by the apartheid state. One woman has been identified as Maha Al-Za’rari and the other as Ghada Ibrahim Sabatien, a widowed mother of six with a partial visual impairment.

Disturbing images of the women’s deceased bodies have triggered fury locally and internationally, calling for the need to adequately address the ongoing crimes committed by the illegal Israeli occupation.

#Jenin has topped Qatar’s Twitter hashtags for two consecutive days.

Israel claimed that a man from Jenin, 28 year-old Raad Hazem, had allegedly killed three Israelis and wounded more than a dozen others in Tel Aviv on Thursday. Israeli forces have said they killed Hazem and have since conducted raids.
The occupation’s forces have also attempted to arrest Hazem’s father and threatened to demolish his house.

“The occupation forces committed a heinous crime by executing the woman Ghada Sabatien from the town of Bethlehem openly during the day and in cold blood,” said Jaber Al Harmi, a prominent Qatari journalist.

Al Harmi also questioned the absence of condemnation to the assaults.

On Sunday, 21-year-old Mohammad Ghoneim was the third Palestinian killed during the same day in the West Bank. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said he was shot by live bullets in Al Khader, a town in Bethlehem.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed Ghoneim threw a molotov cocktail at an Israeli ambulance.
On Monday, 17-year-old Moahmmad Zakarenh has succumbed to wounds after getting shot by Israeli special unit forces’ after they raided the area.
“Here, they arrest a child and there they kill a mother! This is the Israeli occupation regime! Crime on crime and nothing else!” tweeted Senior Al Jazeera presenter Ghada Oueiss.
Another Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Mansour joined in social media users, saying, “The Israeli occupation forces failed to arrest the father of the martyr Raad Hazem after the resistance fighters in the Jenin camp confronted the occupation forces.”
Mansour pointed to the similarities between the current attacks on Jenin and those that took place in April 2002. The IDF launched attacks on camps in Jenin where 14,000 Palestinians lived.
At the time, Israeli forces stormed the camp based on accusations that it was the launch site of attacks against Tel Aviv.

Increasing detainments

Israeli forces detained a 23 Palestinians overnight on Monday in multiple raids across the West Bank, from Hebron, Silwan, village of Burqa, Tulkarm amongst others.

On Thursday, Israeli forces detained another 13 Palestinians from various parts of the West Bank after detaining 22 others on Wednesday.

On 1 April, Israeli forces arrested 14 Palestinians during raids across the same territory after detaining 25 others the day before.

According to Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Addameer, there are 4,450 political prisoners including 160 child prisoners.

Children in Israeli prisons face the harshest forms of torture, where more than half of the prisoners are threatened with harm to their families by Israeli forces.

Other crackdowns have been taking place since the beginning of Ramadan near the Damascus Gate. Muslim Palestinians gather in the area on Ramadan nights to perform the Taraweeh prayers and are routinely subjected to attacks by Israeli forces during the holy month.

Similar attacks occurred last year, where Israeli forces violently attacked nation-wide protests against the forced dispossession of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

The assaults were followed by violence against Palestinians and an 11-day offensive on the besieged Gaza strip. At least 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, were killed during the bombardment.

Qatar has long opposed normalising with Israel as long as it continues its illegal occupation and human rights abuses of Palestinians.

