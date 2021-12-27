Soon: Istimara to be renewed even if your vehicle has traffic violations

Previously, people had to pay for all their traffic violations before renewing their vehicle registration.

People living in Qatar will soon be able to renew their vehicle registration (Istimara) even if they have unpaid violations, authorities have announced.

Speaking to Qatar TV, Colonel Jaber Mohamed Rashid Odaiba, Assistant Director of the Media and Traffic Awareness Department at the General Directorate of Traffic, explained that once the new procedures come into place, the violations will be transferred to a dedicated section and referred to the Public Prosecution.

This means that those who wish to renew their car registration can do so through Metrash without the need to pay their traffic violations beforehand, making the procedure much easier and more convenient for people who may be facing financial difficulties at the time of their car registration renewal.

The new regulations, according to the official, will be announced shortly after the “Traffic Violations Settlement Initiative” ends on March 17, 2022.

Per the current initiative, which started on Qatar National Day, those who have traffic violations can save 50 percent if they settle their penalties within three months of receiving them. This aims to encourage the public to pay for all their tickets on time and without delay.

