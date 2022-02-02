South Korea qualify for the 2022 World Cup: all you need to know

South Korea beat Syria 2-0 in Dubai to become the 15th nation to qualify for the 2022 world cup.

South Korea took on Syria in Rashid Stadium in Dubai, 1st February, beating them 2-0.

The Taeguk Warriors started the game adamantly with shots from Jeong Woo-yeung getting a deflection. Lee Jae-sung made deft intelligent through balls across from the flank to ramp up the pressure.

The gear shifted in the 10th minute when Syria thought they opened the score sheet with Mahmoud Al Mawas delivering to Omar Khribin, but which turned out to be offside after VAR.

The South Korean team were ready to attack, with Lee receiving a beautiful pass from the left flank which he failed to convert. The rebound from Kim Jin-su who had enough space to shoot from a tight angle also went on side the netting.

On the other side, Al Mawas have the Korean side a scare after a Kim Jin-Su back pass was intercepted by a sublime press. Al Mawas faced the keeper one-on-one and his effort went out of the post.

Kim would redeem himself when he finally broke the deadlock after half time. The full back received another sublime cross which he met with a towering header and made the scoreline 1-0.

South Korea would maintain pressure to the last minute adding to their goal from a beautiful passage of play. Substitute Kwon Chang-hoon appeared on the scoreline after converting a back heel he received from Lee Jae-sung on the flank, before cutting inside and firing home from the edge of the box.

The loss means Syria are mathematically eliminated with two games in hand. Their next game is against Lebanon. South Korea on the other hand will go on to face group leaders, Iran.

South Korea has qualified for the World Cup for the 10th consecutive time, and 11th overall. Their best run came in 2002 when they hosted the tournament with Japan, finishing fourth that year.

Who has qualified?

Iran qualified for the World Cup last Thursday, from the same group as South Korea and with three games in hand.

Seventeen spots remain to be grabbed for qualification. The 15 countries that have qualified thus far are: Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherland, Argentina, Iran and South Korea.

Who remains?

Asia – current stage/ third round (3 have already qualified, 2 or 3 more can qualify, and 6 are in contention)

Qatar are hosts thus qualify automatically.

Iran and South Korea mathematically qualify for Group A with two games in hand, meanwhile the UAE, Lebanon and Iraq are fighting for a play-off position in Group A.

From Group B, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia are in the lead, only two of which can qualify by 29 March whilst one advances to the play-off against the team in third place, from Group A.

The third place play-off winner from the match between the groups is not assured a qualification. They will have to face an intercontinental play-off against a South American counterpart, on 14 June.

South America – current stage/ third round (2 have already qualified, 2 or 3 more can qualify and 6 are in contention)

Brazil and Argentina have already qualified. Ecuador, Uruguay, Peru, Chile and Colombia are in contention for third and fourth place.

There is an intercontinental playoff position for fifth place, where the team will face the winner of the Oceania cycle. Presently, Bolivia is in contention for fifth place.

Two match days remain on 24 and 29 March, with the playoff being on 14 June.

Oceania – current stage/ first round (0 have already qualified, 0 or 1 can qualify and 8 are in contention)

The qualification process has not started in Oceania, where matches will be held in Doha. There will be a group stage, a semi final and a final.

The winner of the tournament faces the North American play-off qualifying country.

The countries in contention are New Zealand, New Caledonia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Vanuatu and Cook Islands.

Matches will be held from 24-30 March, with the play-off being on 14 June.

North America – current stage/ third round (0 have already qualified, 3 or 4 can qualify and 7 are in contention)

There are four remaining match days in this tournament. The tournament standing includes Canada, United States, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Jamaica.

The top three teams automatically qualify, whilst the fourth place team will face the Oceania finalist.

Matches will be held on 2 February and from 24 – 30 March, with the play-off being on 14 June.

Africa – current stage/ third round (0 have already qualified, 5 can qualify and 10 are in contention)

The African cycle is on its last round with a single elimination match remaining, whoever wins the following matches qualifies from 24-29 March.

Egypt vs. Senegal

Cameroon vs. Algeria

Ghana vs. Nigeria

DR Congo vs. Morocco

Mali vs. Tunisia

Europe – current stage/ second round (10 have already qualified, 3 more can qualify, 12 are in contention)

Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland and The Netherland have qualified as winners in their respective groups.

The second-place teams as well as the two highest ranking nation league teams were seeded in a knockout system that will be played from 24-30 March.

Three countries can qualify from the following paths:

Wales vs. Austria VS. Scotland vs. Ukraine

2. Russia vs. Poland VS. Sweden vs. Czech Republic

3. Portugal vs. Turkey VS. Italy vs. North Macedonia

__________________________________________________________________

