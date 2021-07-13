38.2 C
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Spain lifts all travel restrictions for visitors from Qatar

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Unvaccinated people can now travel easily to the European country without the need to quarantine or take a PCR test.

Spain has added Qatar to its green list of safe countries, allowing all travellers coming from the Gulf state to enter without the need for quarantine, PCR, or vaccination certificate, the Qatar embassy in Spain has announced.

Those with a valid Schengen visa wishing to visit the European nation or transit through its airport will now only be required to complete the health control form before departure through the official website.

Travellers can also download the application SpTH -Health Travel -Spain, which is available on Android and iOS.

“As we have seen recently that decisions due to the Corona crisis are changing and renewed in short periods of time, we advise in all cases to contact the embassy in Madrid before traveling on the phone number (+34 913 106 926) or contact the Spanish Embassy in Doha,” the embassy added.

Last month, diplomats revealed that the European Union (EU) governments will add Qatar and 10 other countries to their safe list of countries, allowing travellers to enter several European borders easily after a long travel ban due to Covid-19.

The list was approved by 27 Ambassadors from the EU states in June, however, individual EU countries can still opt to request a negative Covid-19 PCR test or a period of quarantine.

Read also: Austria opens up for vaccinated travellers from Qatar

In recent weeks, a number of EU countries have also opened their borders to vaccinated travellers from Qatar, including Austria, Germany, Italy, Georgia, and France, without the need to quarantine.

The decision was made as part of recent efforts to return to normalcy and open tourism as the number of vaccinated individuals increases worldwide.

