Spanish football star Javi Martinez set to join Qatar SC

The former Bayern Munich midfielder will soon be seen in yellow after officially signing to join Qatar SC on Wednesday.
Bayern Munich legend and Spanish international Javi Martínez has signed on to join Qatar Star’s League team Qatar SC on Wednesday.
🟡DONE⚫️✅ @Javi8martinez 😎✌️ pic.twitter.com/4cXEG3rYRB
— Qatar SC (@QatarSportClub) July 7, 2021
The club announced the news of the signing on social media, noting Martínez will join the Qatar club as a midfield defender next season.
During his career, Martínez won nine Bundesligas, five German Cups, four Super Cups, two Champions Leagues, two Continental Super Cups and two Club World Cups.
With the Spanish team, the 32-year-old midfielder won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 Euro Cup. In his earlier days, Martínez won the European Under-19s in 2007 and Under-21s in 2011.
Qatar SC finished in sixth place last season in the Qatar Stars League, 28 points behind Al Sadd (60) led by former FC Barcelona legend Xavi.
Martínez will be coached next season by Brazilian Ze Ricardo, whom Qatar SC hired on a two-year contract in June.