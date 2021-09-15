Special delivery: Egypt and Qatar’s postal services team up

The Egypt Post has signed two cooperation agreements with Qatar’s postal service back in Doha.



Qatar and Egypt’s postal bodies have signed two cooperation agreements in postal remittances and e-commerce. The agreements come within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between Egypt and Qatar.

The deals were signed by the Chairperson of Egypt Post Sherif Farouk and Chairperson of Qatar Post Falih Al-Nuaimi.

“The two agreements that were signed today with Qatar Post are a culmination of the efforts made between the two parties to support aspects of cooperation, after a series of meetings, discussions and exchanged visits between the two sides during the past period. This series was carried out by high-level delegations to improve relations and strengthen cooperation between the two countries. As a result, the discussions resulted in signing two cooperation agreements,” said Farouk.

The first agreement will aim to activate an electronic postal money transfer service between Egypt Post and Qatar Post through the global system of the Postal Union.

This will ensure the provision of financial services for all Egyptian residents of Qatar. There are approximately more than 350,000 Egyptian nationals in the Gulf state. This service will enable them to easily send money to their families in Egypt by depositing them at the 26 post offices across Qatar.

Families in Egypt will momentarily receive transfers through more than 400 post offices across Egypt.

The second agreement signed aims to facilitate e-commerce programs and projects between Egypt and Qatar to develop trade exchange and promote local products via e-commerce means and platforms owned by both entities.

Egypt Post immediately re-established postal services between Egypt Post and Qatar Post following the Al-Ula agreement signing in January that ended the 2017 Gulf blockade.

Farouk stressed the resumption of cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two countries and added that the next phase would see more coordination between Egypt Post and Qatar Post to serve citizens of the two nations.

In July, Qatar’s amir appointed Salem bin Mubarak Al-Shafi as the first envoy to Egypt since the Gulf blockade.

Cairo withdrew its ambassador from Doha in 2017, immediately after the Gulf crisis saw the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt impose an illegal air, land and sea blockade.

Since the announcement of the Gulf reconciliation last January, Egypt and Qatar have continued to strengthen relations that have strained during the past years.

In June, Egypt appointed its newest ambassador to Qatar, following a similar move by Saudi Arabia.