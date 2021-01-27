‘Sports hungry’ Qatar to open new sports museum

Qatar has hosted a range of major global sports events in recent years, and authorities are now preparing for the opening of a museum especially designed to showcase these achievements.

Qatar Olympic and Sports museum will open its doors to the public in two phases this year, authorities confirmed.

The first opening in July will coincide with the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the halt of all sporting activities in the summer of 2020.

The second phase of the museum opening in October will take place during the 2021 Arab Cup, scheduled to be held in Qatar.

The museum is “one of the pioneering projects launched by HH Tamim Bin Hamad after hosting the 2006 Asian Games,” Chairperson of Qatar Museums Authority Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani said on social media.

“Sports has become an essential part of our life, whether we play for fun or professionally. Qatar continues to host many world-class events and annual events – it is our responsibility to make sure that our children and community start living healthy and active lives from a young age. I look forward to seeing this museum join the Olympic Museums Network soon,” she added.

The museum is a big part of the country’s push to show the world that Qatar and sports are intrinsically linked.

“We envision to establish the museum as a testament to Qatar’s enormous appetite and enthusiasm for sport and its national ambition for the nation to become more physically active,” said Abdulla Yousuf Al Mulla, Director of 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.

In 2022, Qatar will be the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to ever a FIFA World Cup.

Qatar also hosted the 2019 Club World Cup and is currently hosting the 2020 edition of the tournament, which was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, it also brought the AFC Champions League and IAAAF World Athletics Championship, among a range of other events.