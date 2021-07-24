37 C
Doha
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Staying in Qatar? Here are some fun activities for your summer vacation

By Hala Abdallah

-

ActivitiesStaycationsTop Stories
[insta: desertfallsqatar}

Here are a few fun things you can do to enjoy a memorable Eid holiday with family and friends.

Now it’s midsummer in Qatar and only those who live here know what this feels like – it’s pretty hot and the heatwave can be unbearable.

For those who have opted to stay in Qatar this summer, don’t worry, there are still plenty of things for you to do to stay entertained and enjoy your summer vacation.

It’s the perfect time for pool parties

[Unsplash]
With the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, people in Qatar can now enjoy gatherings with friends indoors and outdoors in larger groups.

To beat the heat, why not host a pool party to enjoy time with friends while feeling refreshed in the cold water.

Cold icy drinks are a must at pool parties, especially in the hot sweltering summer. Consider buying some fresh fruits and ice and start mixing up the flavour for your guests to enjoy.

Venture through the desert

[Unsplash]
Staying here this summer means you have full access and a unique opportunity to discover fun activities that are only available in the Arabian desert.

One of the most popular activities among tourists and locals alike is a desert safari experience. A professional driver will take you on an adventure over the mountains of golden sand, that can only be described as an Arabian roller coaster.

If you are up to taking on a thrilling adventure, you can also check out sand boarding down a dune or even quad biking across the desert.

For a more chilled out experience, camel and horse riding is also available. For those interested in desert experiences, we recommend heading to Sealine beach where you can find all the aforementioned. 

If not the pool, definitely the beach 

[Pixabay]
Stepping out on a sunny day in Doha can be a real challenge, but if you’re heading to the beach you won’t feel the heat for too long. 

One of the greatest things about Qatar is the widespread availability of clean beaches and clear waters across the country, much of which allow access without the need for payments.

For those looking for an adventure, we recommend heading up to the many beaches up north or even Sealine down south. However, if you’d prefer a more organised beach day, consider one of the public beaches like Katara or Semaisma Family Beach.

Either way, you can tan, chill and get all the vitamin sea you need.

More fun and water parks 

[insta: desertfallsqatar}
Doha’s most popular water park, Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, which is part of the Salwa Beach Resort, is now open for visitors of all ages.

This aquatic theme park is one of the largest in the Middle East with as much as 20 different attractions that will keep you entertained all day. 

Some of the rides include Inner Tube Slides, Family Abyss, Ship Kids Pool, Whizzard Mat Racer and many more. 

What are your summer plans? Let us know in the comments below.

