Stocks rocket as Qatar approves draft law on full foreign ownership

The Cabinet has approved a bill that could allow non-Qatari investors to have full ownership of companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange, a groundbreaking move that boosted local stocks.

The draft law approval could bring in more than $1 billion of foreign inflow into listed companies, according to estimates by investment bank EFG-Hermes.

The news had an almost immediate impact on Qatari stocks which advance as much as 2.3% – the highest in the Gulf.

Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ, Masraf Al Rayan QSC and the Commercial Bank of Qatar may potentially benefit the most from this decision.