Sudan rejects Ethiopian dam proposal as GERD dispute deepens

Addis Ababa has said it will fill the reservoir, a move that has been rejected by both Cairo and Khartoum.

Sudan has opposed an Ethiopian proposal to fill the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile for a second time, according to a senior official on Sunday.

Ethiopia hopes to facilitate the development and power generation on the GERD, leaving Sudan in a state of concern about the regulation of flow to its own dams, while Egypt fears an impact on its own water supply.

Addis Ababa said it plans to fill the reservoir behind the hydropower dam after seasonal rains start this summer. However, this move has been opposed by Egypt and Sudan without a binding agreement on filling and operating the dam.

Sudan and Egypt sent letters asking the UN Security Council to take up the issue. Sudan has said that it is open to a partial interim agreement before the filling of the reservoir, with certain conditions.

However, a senior Sudanese official said that any such proposal should come under the support of African Union mediators and involve all parties.

The official also said that Ethiopia had placed “impossible conditions” related to the division of the share of the water, which Sudan considers outside the scope of negotiations.

Ethiopia shares the Blue Nile with Egypt and Sudan, and the Renaissance dam has long been the cause of a dispute between the three nations.