Sudan secures spot at FIFA Arab Cup qualifiers in Doha

Sudan has earned its place in the final phase of the Arab World Cup after knocking Libya out with 1-0 win on Saturday.

The match took place at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, where hundreds of fully vaccinated fans cheered for the teams.

Just 15 minutes in the first half, Sudan was awarded a penalty after Libya’s Ali Salama tackled Seif El-Din Malik in the penalty box, leading to Sudan’s spectacular and only goal in the match by Mohammed Abdelrahman.

The goal gave the Sudanese National Team the right bump to dominate the rest of the game, though Libya was close to tying the score in the second half.

Hundreds of Sudanese fans at the stadium celebrated the win, with emotional scenes in the spotted in the aftermath of the match.

“We are ecstatic with the win today at the International Khalifa Stadium and hope for greater wins at the tournament later this year, God willing,” a teary-eyed Sudanese fan told Doha News.

“Our team has delivered today and we can’t wait for the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar,” another fan said.

The next qualification match will take place on Sunday, June 20, between Oman and Somalia. The winner will join Sudan in the final phase next November.

The single knockout fixtures will take place in Doha until 25 June 2021, and will include the 14 lowest-ranked countries (of the 23 participating sides) on the April 2021 edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

All 14 teams will be competing for the remaining seven places in the tournament.

Winners will join Qatar, Iraq, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Syria, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Algeria in the FIFA Arab Cup final phase from 30 November to 18 December.