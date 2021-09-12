Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok invited to visit Qatar

Qatar and Sudan have had strong bilateral relations since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972.

Qatar has invited Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to visit the Gulf state, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday, citing Khartoum’s foreign ministry.

The statement said the invitation was delivered to Sudan’s Foreign Minister Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi by Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi in Cairo on the sidelines of an Arab League ministerial meeting on Thursday.

During the meeting between the two diplomats in Egypt, Al-Muraikhi expressed Doha’s willingness to provide all forms of support to Sudan in regional and international forums, as well as coordination while strengthening bilateral relations.

The head of Sudan’s ruling interim military council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, visited Qatar in April this year in his first bilateral visit to the Gulf state since assuming power in 2019 following the overthrow of former ruler Omar Al-Bashir.

During his visit, he met Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with Sudan showing interest in enhancing and developing relations with Doha in various fields.

In January, Sudan’s First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo [known as Hemedti] made his official visit to Qatar to promote joint cooperations and bilateral relations.

Qatar-Sudan ties

Qatar and Sudan have had strong relations since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972.

The Gulf state participated in the final signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the transitional government of the Republic of Sudan and the Sudanese Armed Movements in October 2020.

In 2011, Doha also sponsored a negotiation process that resulted in the Darfur Peace Agreement, which brought together the government of Sudan and the armed movements to end the six-year-long Darfur conflict.

At least 300,000 people were killed and around 2.7 million were displaced during the genocide.

Then in 2013, Qatar hosted the International Donors Conference for Reconstruction and Development in Darfur, where the country pledged to raise $7.2 billion to help rebuild the conflict area over a period of six years.

More recently, Qatar stepped in as a mediator between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia to help resolve the decade-long Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam [GERD] dam crisis. Doha also held a special session on the sidelines of the Arab League consultative session in June.

In a joint statement, members of the league stressed the importance of water security in Sudan and Egypt, saying it is an “integral part of Arab national security”.

