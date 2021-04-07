26.1 C
Doha
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Sudan’s Burhan lands in Qatar for first official visit

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Source: Qatar News Agency

Vice President Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo previously paid his first official visit to Doha earlier this year to promote joint cooperations and bilateral relations. 

The head of Sudan’s ruling interim military council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan arrived in Qatar on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Burhan was received by Qatar’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi in Doha and is expected to meet the Amir on Thursday.

According to Sudan News Agency [SUNA], the official is accompanied by Sudan’s Minister of Finance Gibril Ibrahim, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, and Minister of Defence Major General Yassin Ibrahim Yassin.

This is Burhan’s first bilateral visit to the Gulf state since he assumed power in 2019 following the overthrow of former ruler Omar Al-Bashir.

The Sudanese transitional government was formed to run the country for a three-year period to make way for elections.

In January, Sudan’s first Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo [known as Hemedti] made his official visit to Qatar to promote joint cooperations and bilateral relations.

Qatar-Sudan ties

Qatar and Sudan have had strong bilateral relations since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972.

The Gulf state participated in the final signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the transitional government of the Republic of Sudan and the Sudanese Armed Movements in October 2020.

In 2011, Doha also sponsored a negotiation process that resulted in the Darfur Peace Agreement, which brought together the government of Sudan and the armed movements to end the six-year-long Darfur conflict.

At least 300,000 people were killed and around 2.7 million were displaced during the genocide.

Then in 2013, Qatar hosted the International Donors Conference for Reconstruction and Development in Darfur, where the country pledged to raise $7.2 billion to help rebuild the conflict area over a period of six years.

