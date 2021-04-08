Sudan’s Burhan meets Qatar’s Amir in first Doha visit 

Abdel Fattah Al Burhan landed in Qatar for first official visit to discuss issues of joint interest with Sheikh Tamim.

The head of Sudan’s ruling interim military council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan met with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan on Thursday.

Burhan arrived in Qatar on Wednesday for a two-day visit to discuss bilateral relations and review the latest developments in the region and beyond.

During the visit, Sudan showed interest in enhancing and developing relations with Qatar across various fields. Earlier on Wednesday, Burhan met with officials from Qatar Chamber (QC) as well as Qatari businessmen to discuss business interests.

Routes to enhance commercial and investment relations between the two countries were high on the agenda, with emphasis on the role of the private sector in boosting investments and bilateral trade.

During the Doha visit, Burhan seemed keen on inviting more Qatari investments into his home country, calling on businesses to expand into Sudan.

“Qatar Chamber is interested in encouraging Qatari businessmen to invest in Sudan and exploring the investment opportunities available there,” Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani said.

In an interview with the Qatar-based media network Al Jazeera, the Sudanese official praised Qatar’s essential role as a key mediator in the Darfur conflict and expressed hope for continued support from the Gulf state.

According to Sudan News Agency [SUNA], the official was accompanied by Sudan’s Minister of Finance Gibril Ibrahim, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, and Minister of Defence Major General Yassin Ibrahim Yassin.

Wednesday and Thursday’s visit marked Burhan’s first bilateral visit to the Gulf state since he assumed power in 2019 following the overthrow of former ruler Omar Al-Bashir.

The Sudanese transitional government was formed to run the country for a three-year period to make way for elections.

In January, Sudan’s first Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo [known as Hemedti] made his official visit to Qatar to promote joint cooperations and bilateral relations.

Qatar-Sudan ties

Qatar and Sudan have had strong bilateral relations since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972.

The Gulf state participated in the final signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the transitional government of the Republic of Sudan and the Sudanese Armed Movements in October 2020.

In 2011, Doha also sponsored a negotiation process that resulted in the Darfur Peace Agreement, which brought together the government of Sudan and the armed movements to end the six-year-long Darfur conflict.

At least 300,000 people were killed and around 2.7 million were displaced during the genocide.

Then in 2013, Qatar hosted the International Donors Conference for Reconstruction and Development in Darfur, where the country pledged to raise $7.2 billion to help rebuild the conflict area over a period of six years.

