Sudan’s interim Vice President lands in Doha

Vice President Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo paid his first official visit to Qatar to promote joint cooperations and bilateral relations.
Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo of the Republic of Sudan arrived in Doha on Saturday, his first official visit since assuming the role of the First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council after the removal of long-time authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir.
He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Omar Qamaruddin and Chief of Intelligence Jamal Abdul Majeed.
Upon arrival, Daglo was greeted by HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Sudan AbdulRahman bin Ali Al Kubaisi, and HE Charge d’Affairs at the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan Salwa Awad Bashir.
Daglo also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, where they reviewed bilateral relations and issues of common concern.
A tweet by Daglo reiterated the strength of relations between Qatar and Sudan.
In 2019, the Sudanese transitional government was formed to run the country for a three year period until elections were to take place. This came after a revolution that resulted in the removal of former president Omar al-Bashir and his government.
The revolution was caused by cuts to bread and fuel subsidies that sparked protests all over the African country.
Relations between Sudan and Qatar have continued to develop, with Qatar’s participation in the final signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the transitional government of the Republic of Sudan and the Sudanese Armed Movements in October 2020.
In 2014, Qatar deposited $1bn into Sudan’s Central Bank as part of an aid package, aimed at boosting Khartoum’s economy. Victims of the flood that hit Sudan in 2020 saw support from Qatar, as a fundraising drive raised almost 90 million Qatari riyals, more than half of which was personally donated by the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Doha has helped Sudan combat the coronavirus pandemic too, in the early months Qatari charities sent 6 tonnes of medical aid to Sudan.
