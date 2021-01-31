Sudan’s interim Vice President lands in Doha

Vice President Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo paid his first official visit to Qatar to promote joint cooperations and bilateral relations.

Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo of the Republic of Sudan arrived in Doha on Saturday, his first official visit since assuming the role of the First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council after the removal of long-time authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Omar Qamaruddin and Chief of Intelligence Jamal Abdul Majeed.

Upon arrival, Daglo was greeted by HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Sudan AbdulRahman bin Ali Al Kubaisi, and HE Charge d’Affairs at the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan Salwa Awad Bashir.