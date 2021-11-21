24.8 C
Doha
Monday, November 22, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Sultan’s visit to mark new chapter in Qatar-Oman ties: envoy

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Politics
Source: Oman Daily

Muscat stood by Doha amid the 2017 GCC crisis.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s visit to Qatar will mark a new chapter in ties between the two Gulf states, Doha’s envoy to the Sultanate said on Sunday.

Speaking to Oman’s news agency, Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the visit exhibits the strength of Doha-Muscat bilateral ties and will explore ways to enhance them to serve the aspirations of both countries.

Oman’s Sultan is scheduled to visit Qatar on Monday for the first time since coming to power in January last year following the passing of former Sultan Qaboos bin Said – the Middle East’s longest-serving ruler.

Doha will be be Sultan Haitham’s second foreign visit following his trip to Saudi Arabia in July this year.

Qatar-Oman ties

The two neighbouring countries established diplomatic ties in the 1970’s following Qatar’s independence, witnessing major growth and an increase in cooperation in various fields since then.

This was made evident during the 2017 GCC crisis, in which Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an illegal air, land and sea blockade on Qatar.

However, Oman and Kuwait were the only two Gulf states that maintained diplomatic ties with Qatar throughout the crisis, which has since ended with the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration at the 41st GCC Summit on 5 January this year.

In 2018, nearly eight months following the blockade, Qatar and Oman signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of investment and trade, which was described as a  “solid relationship” between the allies.

Qatar extended a helping hand to Oman last year by donating $1 billion amid an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the Oman Qatar Insurance Company [OQIC], a subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Group [QIC], donated over $270,000 [QAR 1 million] to thousands of people affected by Cyclone Shaheen in Oman.

Furthermore, there are over 300 Omani companies operating in Qatar, out of which 130 have 100% Omani capital. Similarly, there are also 170 Qatari-Omani owned companies.

Over the pas year, trade volume between Qatar and Oman has amounted to over $1,300,000,000 [QAR 5 billion Qatari riyals].

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar, Turkey rescue Turkish citizens held by Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Libyan warlord is running for the country's upcoming presidential elections. Qatar helped release seven Turkish civilians on Sunday after they were held by Libya's...
Read more
News

Qatar welcomes ILO report on work-related incidents amid calls for transparency

Hala Abdallah - 0
The International Labour Organisation says its report gives the most accurate picture of construction workers’ conditions in Qatar.  A recent report by the International Labour...
Read more
In The Classroom

Probe launched after teacher distributes ‘anxiety pills’ to students

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The pills are allegedly for easing anxiety.  Qatar's education ministry has launched an investigation following a complaint by a parent about a teacher allegedly giving...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Will the 2030 Asian Games come to Doha?

Sana Hussain - 0
‘Project Legacy 21’ focuses on providing financial support and training programmes across Asia Qatar waits to find out if it will host yet another international...

Qatar to start vaccinating 5-11 year olds from January

Health & Wellbeing

‘Mr. Sunshine’ the school security guard who’s gone viral in Qatar

In The Classroom

Qatar updates its COVID travel safety list

Health & Wellbeing

Amnesty report provides ‘Reality Check’ on loopholes in Qatar’s labour reforms

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.