Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Suspect arrested after dozens of tyres slashed at residential neighbourhood

By Hala Abdallah

[Screenshot]

The masked man was spotted on CCTV slashing dozens of tyres in a residential area in Doha. 

A man who was seen stabbing dozens of cars with a knife in CCTV footage shared with Doha News has been arrested, the Ministry of Interior confirmed on Tuesday.

“The Criminal Investigation Department arrested a person who damaged the tires of several cars in Muaither area. He is being referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings against him,” the ministry announced in a statement.

Residents on Tuesday told Doha News that the incident occurred at 3am in a residential area in the Muaither neighborhood of the capital. 

Following complaints, the police launched an investigation to identify the motives which until now, remain unknown. 

The incident triggered outrage on social media where users quickly called on authorities to identify the culprit.

“His behaviour is completely unacceptable.. But his behaviour may be the result of injustice or insults from his sponsor or from people with higher income that pushed him to take revenge in this way,” one Twitter user said.

“This is extremely dangerous. Some of these people could have blowouts on a highway etc. Not a joke at all. Endangerment of life. Why,” another person asked.

“If they don’t catch him now, others will have courage to do worse. They should find him quickly,” one user said.

