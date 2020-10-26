Sustainable cooling system at Al Janoub 2022 stadium ‘one of the best’ in the world

The stadium’s energy-efficient cooling technology will help combat Qatar’s heat during the 2022 World Cup.
Al Janoub Stadium’s sustainable cooling technology will create an enjoyable football experience for players and fans while also being environmentally-friendly despite the Qatar heat according to World Cup organisers.
One of the most efficient cooling systems in the world, the plant will save 40% of the electrical consumption and 98% of the drinking water as compared to traditional cooling systems in other countries.
The stadium is one of the eight that will be used in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first time the tournament will take place in the Arab world.
The technology has a cooling capacity of 20,000 tonnes that distributes chilled water to a number of heat exchangers, which in turn distribute the cold air in the stadium to ensure a comfortable viewing experience for those in the stadium.
Officials from Kahramaa visited the plant on October 25 as a part of Kahramaa’s water conservation drive to enhance water security in the country by switching to the use of treated wastewater instead of using drinking water in all district cooling plants.
The District Cooling Services Department was established by Kahramaa in 2012 as a regulator for district cooling services in the country.