Swiatek clinches Doha title, dedicates win to Ukraine

Poland’s Iga Swiatek secures her victory over fourth seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia with a commanding 6-2, 6-0 score, winning the Qatar TotalEnergies Open title at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 events for this year kicked off with the start of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open on 20th February. Out of the top 10-ranked players, eight were in the Doha draw, along with former titlists Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka, and defending champion Petra Kvitova.

The tournament awards contained a hefty prize pool worth a total of $2,331,698.

This win marked the young Pole’s fourth WTA Tour title, and her first title for the year. Swiatek took just over an hour to sweep to victory at the WTA 1000 event and end Kontaveit’s nine-match winning streak.

Swiatek won a staggering 66% of the points returning serve and saved six of the seven break points she faced. The 20-year-old is now 3-2 against Kontaveit, having won all of the pair’s last three meetings, including the US Open in 2021.

The loss was an unfortunate one for the 26-year-old Estonian. If Kontaveit successfully overcame Swiatek in Doha, she would’ve won her first WTA 1000 title and extended her winning streak to 10 matches in a row.

Iga Swiatek 🇵🇱 on Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/5NyDdNF8X8 — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) February 26, 2022

During her title speech, Swiatek expressed her support for Ukrainians, saying, “I want to show my support to all the people who are suffering in Ukraine,”. Further adding, “seeing those images is really emotional for me. I wouldn’t even imagine stuff happening like that in the country next to me.”

Around 1.5 million Ukrainians live in Poland, with strong ties between the two countries.

