Swimming fans, get ready for this year’s beach water polo event

No weekend plans? Prepare yourself for a splash this Saturday.

An open day for beach water polo will be held on November 7, the Qatar Swimming Association (QSA) announced on Twitter on Monday.

The event will be held at Al Sharq Hotel’s beach, starting from 9am until 4pm, with the participation of the national water polo team players and members of the community.

According to the local swimming association, precautionary and sterilisation measures will be applied to all participants prior to entry.

Earlier this year, QSA hosted the Doha Open Water Challenge, which saw the attendance of 162 swimmers of all ages, from teenagers to amateur athletes in their 50’s. The event was hosted at the Katara Beach club and was described as a success by the swimming association.

While the open water event was hosted prior to the coronavirus outbreak, QSA has found a way to keep their events going.

Established in 1993, QSA continues to contribute to the country’s sports development and well being, even despite the emergence of the pandemic this year.

QSA is affiliated with the Fédération Internationale de Natation, the Arab Swimming Federation (ASF) and the Asian Swimming Federation (AASF).

In the last 15 years, Qatar has hosted more than 500 major international sports events, conferences and training camps – including the 15th edition of the Asian Games in 2006.

