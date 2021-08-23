39.6 C
Doha
Monday, August 23, 2021
Swimming to success: Qatar’s national team dominates GCC Aquatic Championships

By Farah AlSharif

-

News
Source: QNA

The Gulf state’s national swimming team won eight bronze, 21 silvers and 33 gold medals in the GCC Aquatic Championships.

Qatar’s national swimming team has come out of the water shining on Sunday after winning 62 medals at the 28th GCC Aquatic Championships.

The team won 33 gold, 21 silvers, eight bronze medals as well as the title for best player in all categories at the championships.

“We congratulate all the winners and congratulate the champions of support for taking the lead in the medal standings,” Chair of the Qataar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

The event, organised by Qatar Swimming Association at the Hamad Aquatics Centre, featured six GCC countries and concluded on Sunday.

On Saturday Mohammed Mahmoud won gold in the 200m freestyle, Abdulaziz Al Obaidli won silver in the 50m breaststroke, Feras Saidi won silver in the 100m freestyle and the Qatari relay team won bronze in race 4 of the 200m freestyle.

Read also: Goggles on! GCC Aquatics Championships makes a splash in Qatar

Gold medalist Mahmoud expressed joy at coming in first in the 200m freestyle race, though he said the competition was tough. Despite this, the swimmer managed to win the gold and even set a new Qatari record in the race.

Board Member of Qatar Swimming Association (QSA) and Head of the Water Polo Committee at QSA Khalid Abdullah applauded Qatar’s performance at the GCC Aquatic Championships in Doha.

Politics

Hamas vows resistance as Israel cracks down on Gaza protesters

Farah AlSharif - 0
Over 40 Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli gunfire at Gaza border protests urging reconstruction of the enclave. Israeli forces wounded 41 Palestinians with live...
Read more
COVID-19

Qatar ranks second worldwide for rate of first Covid-19 vaccine dose

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Gulf state was ranked among top performing countries for expanding and accelerating the global vaccination campaign against Covid-19.  Qatar has been ranked the second...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:10

The Round Up | 22 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🇶🇦 Shura Council election date unveiled 🇵🇸 Deal ‘agreed’ to deliver Qatari aid to Gaza 🔴 Taliban says to form government framework...
Read more

News

‘Human remains found’ inside wheel of military plane landing in Qatar...

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The aircraft can only carry 134 passengers. US officials confirmed that human remains were found inside a wheel of the C-17 military plane heading from...

Qatar banks increase of non-Qatari ownership is latest in ‘pro-market policies’

Business

Pfizer steps towards third Covid-19 booster shot

COVID-19

Qatar’s dairy giant Baladna to produce milk in Malaysia

Business

Rights groups criticise Qatar following Bidali release

News

