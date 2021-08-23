Swimming to success: Qatar’s national team dominates GCC Aquatic Championships

The Gulf state’s national swimming team won eight bronze, 21 silvers and 33 gold medals in the GCC Aquatic Championships.

Qatar’s national swimming team has come out of the water shining on Sunday after winning 62 medals at the 28th GCC Aquatic Championships.

The team won 33 gold, 21 silvers, eight bronze medals as well as the title for best player in all categories at the championships.

انتهت منافسات البطولة الـ28 للألعاب المائية الخليجية التي استمرت 4 أيام في الدوحة وسط أجواء تنافسية أخوية ..

نبارك لجميع الفائزين ونهنئ أبطال الأدعم على صدارة ترتيب الميداليات بـ 62 ميدالية :

منها 33 🥇 و21 🥈 و8 🥉.. 🇶🇦👏🏻@Qatar_swimming pic.twitter.com/JvfnjuFnUD — جوعان بن حمد (@JoaanBinHamad) August 22, 2021

“We congratulate all the winners and congratulate the champions of support for taking the lead in the medal standings,” Chair of the Qataar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

The event, organised by Qatar Swimming Association at the Hamad Aquatics Centre, featured six GCC countries and concluded on Sunday.

On Saturday Mohammed Mahmoud won gold in the 200m freestyle, Abdulaziz Al Obaidli won silver in the 50m breaststroke, Feras Saidi won silver in the 100m freestyle and the Qatari relay team won bronze in race 4 of the 200m freestyle.

Read also: Goggles on! GCC Aquatics Championships makes a splash in Qatar

Gold medalist Mahmoud expressed joy at coming in first in the 200m freestyle race, though he said the competition was tough. Despite this, the swimmer managed to win the gold and even set a new Qatari record in the race.

Board Member of Qatar Swimming Association (QSA) and Head of the Water Polo Committee at QSA Khalid Abdullah applauded Qatar’s performance at the GCC Aquatic Championships in Doha.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube