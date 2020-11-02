31.2 C
Doha
Monday, November 2, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Swiss investment bank UBS to establish ‘wealth management hub’ in Doha

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesBusiness
[Creative Commons]

An agreement between UBS and IPA Qatar comes as part of the Swiss bank’s plans to increase its Middle East and Africa assets.

Swiss multinational investment bank, UBS, signed an agreement with the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar [IPA Qatar] to establish a wealth management operation in Doha.

The Zurich-based bank’s CEO Ralph Hamers and Chairman Axel Weber signed the  Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] with Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ali Al Kuwari.

The agreement is part of its strategy to double UBS’ assets in the Middle East and Africa.

Read also: Qatari investments in the US see ‘steady growth’, report says

It also opens the door for further collaborations on future opportunities supporting the development of Doha as a leading financial services hub.

“In addition to strengthening the financial services market infrastructure in Qatar, the IPA Qatar-UBS MoU is expected to support the acceleration of financial digitisation in Qatar, enhance efficient interaction between financial markets internationally, and support local talent development,” said Qatar Financial Centre [QFC] in a statement.

Launched in 2019, IPA aims to open doors for investors to boost Qatar’s business success while transforming and diversifying its economy. 

Read also: Foreign ownership rules loosened as Qatar opens up to global investors

QFC allows registered companies to enjoy competitive benefits, such as working within a legal environment based on English common law, the right to trade in any currency, up to 100% foreign ownership and 100% repatriation of profits.

Companies also pay 10% corporate tax on locally  sourced profits and an extensive double  taxation avoidance agreement network with 81 other countries.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

‘Deeply concerned’ Sydney Swans seek answers from sponsor Qatar Airways following HIA incident

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Australian football team expressed its concern about the recent Hamad International Airport incident that saw the violation of women’s rights.The Australian Football...
Read more
Business

Qatari investments in the US see ‘steady growth’, report says

Sana Hussain - 0
The bilateral trade between the United States and Qatar has totalled $6bn in 2018Qatar’s foreign direct investments (FDI) in the US has been “steadily...
Read more
Sports

Al-Tamimi kicks off with a win at Qatar Classic squash tournament

Sana Hussain - 0
The Qatar Classic returns for the first time since 2018 Qatar’s Abdulla Al-Tamimi started his Qatar Classic campaign with a win over England’s Patrick Rooney...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

The bumbling Macron and delusions of ‘grandeur’ France

Top Stories Farhan Chak - 0
France’s hypocrisy allows it to talk about humanity while quietly suffocating people wherever found unguarded, writes Dr Farhan Chak.What is the glory of France?...
Read more

It’s time authorities shift their focus to thousands stuck in entry permit limbo

Opinion Doha News Team - 0
In our latest editorial, we highlight growing grievances over Qatar's Exceptional Entry Permits - a COVID-19 measure that although necessary, has ripped families apart.Let’s...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

The passengers were violated and it’s time for Qatar to take women’s rights seriously

Opinion Dr. Amal Almalki - 1
The incident that took place at Hamad International Airport was a violation of women's rights and it is time for Qatar to take this...
Read more

Harrowing details emerge in abandoned baby, strip search case as Qatar launches ‘attempted murder’ probe

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Authorities in Qatar launch an investigation as Doha News learns of more details on the harrowing story that saw women strip searched and an...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.