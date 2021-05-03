29 C
Doha
Monday, May 3, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Syrian opposition official hails Qatar’s support for victims of conflict

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Source: etilaf.org

Qatar’s refusal to normalise with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad earned the country praise from officials for standing against injustice. 

The head of the National Commission on the Affairs of Detainees and Missing Persons Yasser Al-Farhan praised Qatar‘s stance in supporting Syrians against human rights abuses in the war-torn country.

In a recent visit to Qatar, the Syrian opposition official highlighted Doha’s continuous efforts to assist victims of the conflict, expressing his gratitude for the Gulf state’s refusal to normalise with the regime and instead continuing to hold war criminals accountable.

“We highly appreciate Qatar’s noble role in supporting documentation projects and international investigation committees to hold criminals accountable,” Al-Farhan added to local Al Raya newspaper.

Syrians have faced more than a decade of war crimes and injustice, the official said, calling for the establishment of an organisation to draw up strategies and operational mechanisms to hold criminals accountable and secure a safe transfer of power.

Read also: Iran nuclear deal: ‘Indisputable’ progress made at ongoing Vienna talks.

Since the crisis erupted in 2011, Qatar has advocated openly for for Syrians and joined the international organisation to protect them from the ongoing genocide committed by the Assad regime, he added.

Qatar has been working relentlessly to solve the war and help those affected by providing aid to displaced families and refugees. This includes providing food, medical and financial aid to hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees around the world to ease their suffering during these hard times.

Doha’s diplomacy played an important role in advocating for human rights in international forums and UN Human Rights Council meetings, shedding light on war crimes committed against Syrians, he said.

Read also: Turkey, Russia, Qatar push for political resolution in war-torn Syria

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees [UNHCR], there are now 13.4 million people in need of humanitarian and protection assistance in Syria, 6.7 internally displaced persons, and a total of 6.6 million Syrian refugees worldwide.

In recent years, Qatar has ramped up calls for a political resolution to the ongoing conflict and has in recent months stepped in to play a substantial role in trilateral peace efforts with Turkey and Russia.

In a statement just days after the announcement, Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah Al-Khater doubled down on calls for a political solution in Syria to ensure sovereignty and stability.

Doha has also been particularly focused on prioritising the return of refugees within the framework of the Geneva Convention.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:21

The Round Up 3 May 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🇦🇫 100 dead in Afghanistan clashes 💉 Nearly 45% receive at least one Covid dose 👨‍🏭 LinkedIn names top 10 companies to...
Read more
Politics

Former Qatari PM proposes exit plan for crises-stricken Lebanon

Hala Abdallah - 0
In an exclusive interview with Doha News, a Lebanese official responds to a proposal for Lebanon put forward by the former Qatari prime minister. The...
Read more
Health & Technology

Saturn to meet the moon twice in Qatar’s sky this month

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Grab your telescope! The ringed planet will decorate Qatar's skies twice this May. Space lovers will have double the pleasure this month as Qatar Calendar...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.