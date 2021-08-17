System error: Smugglers found with narcotics inside laptop

Authorities have thwarted several attempts in the past months to smuggle illegal drugs inside the country hidden in ‘unusual places.’

An attempt to smuggle 181 tablets of narcotic pills inside a laptop was thwarted by Qatar Customs before it entered the country, the Air Cargo and Private Airports Customs Department announced.

Authorities revealed that the shipment was coming from an Asian country and was immediately seized after a thorough inspection at the airport.

“Authorities seized a total number of 181 tablets,” Qatar Customs said in a tweet.

أحبطت إدارة جمارك الشحن الجوي والمطارات الخاصة بقسم الارساليات البريدية مواد ممنوعة في شحنة قادمة من دولة آسيوية

وهي عبارة عن حبوب مخدرة تم اخفائها بطريقه سريه بداخل جهاز حاسوب محمول (لاب توب)

وبلغ العدد الإجمالي للضبطية 181 حبة#كافح#جمارك_قطر pic.twitter.com/205QMINTXE — الهيئة العامة للجمارك (@Qatar_Customs) August 16, 2021

Narcotics abuse, addiction, and overdose are considered serious public health concerns globally. The term ‘narcotics’ has been used historically to refer to a number of mind-altering substances and to provide a broad legal designation for a range of illicit drugs. More specifically, it refers to any psychoactive compound with numbing or paralysing properties, and the use of it non-medically is illegal in Qatar and the region.