Tuesday, August 17, 2021
System error: Smugglers found with narcotics inside laptop

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Narcotics found hidden inside a laptop. [Twitter]

Authorities have thwarted several attempts in the past months to smuggle illegal drugs inside the country hidden in ‘unusual places.’

An attempt to smuggle 181 tablets of narcotic pills inside a laptop was thwarted by Qatar Customs before it entered the country, the Air Cargo and Private Airports Customs Department announced.

Authorities revealed that the shipment was coming from an Asian country and was immediately seized after a thorough inspection at the airport.

“Authorities seized a total number of 181 tablets,” Qatar Customs said in a tweet.

Narcotics abuse, addiction, and overdose are considered serious public health concerns globally.

The term ‘narcotics’ has been used historically to refer to a number of mind-altering substances and to provide a broad legal designation for a range of illicit drugs.

More specifically, it refers to any psychoactive compound with numbing or paralysing properties, and the use of it non-medically is illegal in Qatar and the region.

Authorities have continued to issue warnings against those attempting to carry illegal substances and drugs into the country, noting customs officials are provided all means of support, including top-tier means of detection, to catch culprits.

This is not the first time authorities have stopped the dealing of illegal substances in the country.

In July, Qatar Customs seized over 1kg of crystal meth hidden inside a bread toaster.

A month earlier, authorities found over 17.5kg of marijuana hidden inside compressors of air conditioners. Later in the same month, an attempt to smuggle some 2,805 lyrica pills inside a shipment of baked bean cans was also stopped.

Legal action has been taken against all those responsible.

