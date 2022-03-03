Taishan Artistic Gymnastics World Cup arrives in Doha

30 countries have registered for this year’s event.

The world’s top gymnasts have landed in Qatar to participate in the much awaited 14th Taishan Artistic Gymnastics World Cup at Aspire Dome.

The competition features world-athletes from 30 countries around the world, including 77 men (MAG) and 31 women (WAG) gymnasts. The finals will be held on March 4 and 5 following the two-day qualifiers, which kicked off on Wednesday, March 2.

The second day of the Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Cup of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ is soon to begin in Doha! 🇶🇦 Start times, schedule and live results 👉 https://t.co/VvcGeoxsUc#Artistic #Gymnastics #FIGWorldCup#DohaGym2022 📷 Qatar Gymnastics Federation pic.twitter.com/c6jd21Hb5S — FIG (@gymnastics) March 3, 2022

However, due to strict Covid-19 protocols, the high-profile competition will be held with no fans present. Gymnast enthusiasts could still watch the competition on TV.

“Implementing a comprehensive medical and security protocol providing the safeguards required to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the competition is one of our prime aims,” said LOC chairman Ali Al Hitmi, who is also the Qatar Gymnastics Federation President and a FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) First Vice-President.

“We are thankful to the Aspire Academy and Aspire Zone for their support. We also thank the Qatar Olympic Committee and Ministry of Public Health for approving the competition,” added Al Hitmi.

Doha has been hosting the competition since 2008, welcoming tens of Olympic medalists to compete for the grand title in the heart of the country. This year, fans will get to witness Croatia’s Olympic horizontal bar silver medallist Tin Srbic work his magic in Aspire Dome.

The world-loved athlete finished second in last week’s season-opening Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus (Germany), unveiling his new routine and setting the benchmark for his 2022 plans.

However, his enthusiasm is not major for Doha’s event, but it will be the next step towards the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“My hopes for the Doha World Cup are not huge,” said the 25-year-old. “I just want to keep doing my new routine in competitions. I can get my start value up in the next two years.”

On the other side, Uzbekistan’s seven-time Olympian Oksana Chusovitina will be fighting for the first spot in the event. The 46-year-old athlete will be competing with some younger stars who were not even born when she made her Olympic debut at the 1992 Olympic Games.

As for local stars, Qatar’s Duha Al Habshi, Abdullah Al Harith, Ahmed Al Dayani, and Rakan Al Harith will also be on the field.