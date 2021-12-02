Talabat to introduce 100% plant-based packaging in Qatar

The move comes as part of the food delivery platform’s Sustainable Packaging Programme to reduce plastic waste and carbon footprint.

Online food delivery platform Talabat has announced the launch of its Sustainable Packaging Programme that aims to reduce plastic waste as well as carbon footprint across the region, starting with operations in Qatar and the UAE.

The new eco-friendly project is part of Delivery Hero’s, Talabat’s parent company, global rollout of the programme.

The food delivery platform’s new packaging will be now available for selected restaurant partners and vendors to use.

The packaging is 100% plant-based and contains no perfluoroalkoxy-alkanes, also commonly known as ‘forever chemicals’ that cannot be broken down by natural processes.

The new packaging has also been put through rigorous tests in order to ensure it meets food safety, quality assurance, sustainability and ethical supply standards.

Talabat’s parent company carried out research which revealed that consumers demanded a more sustainable delivery system.

Almost 88% of customers in Qatar would be inclined to order from restaurants that offer sustainable packaging, while two-thirds of consumers would order more from a restaurant that offers sustainable packaging.

CEO of Talabat Tomaso Rodriguez said the organisation is committed to creating a sustainable delivery ecosystem.

Statistics from the National Geographic and Ellen MacArthur Foundation revealed that currently, 91% of the world’s plastic has not been recycled, and 70% of plastic ends up in landfills or the natural environment. By 2050, it is reported that the amount of plastic in the ocean will outweigh fish.

“Regionally, our ultimate goal is to create a more sustainable delivery ecosystem by constantly introducing industry-leading standards and innovations, and that every product purchased through our Talabat platform be delivered in sustainable packaging,” said Rodriguez,

“However, this is not a short-term or medium-term fix. Through introducing our Sustainable Packaging Programme to the region as a pilot, we are aiming to influence the reduction of food packaging wastage,” he added.

Delivery Hero is introducing this same initiative in eight markets around the globe, including Qatar, the UAE, Austria, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary and Singapore.

“We are able to produce this packaging at scale, with the aim of deploying 10mn units globally by the end of 2022, which makes it a cost-effective solution to normal packaging for our restaurant partners and vendors,” said Rodriguez.

Talabat has previously taken eco-friendly steps to reduce plastic use through introducing a “no-cutlery” default option at check-out for all orders made through the app, allowing consumers to opt out of receiving plastic cutlery from orders.

This move resulted in a 74% increase in no-cutlery orders in just a few months in Qatar and saved over 10 million plastic cutleries.

Talabat mart, the platform’s own delivery-only 24/7 store switched to biodegradable and reusable bags that consume four times less energy to produce.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube