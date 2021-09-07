37.6 C
Doha
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Taliban unveils new Afghanistan ‘interim government’

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

PoliticsTop Stories
Source: TOLOnews

The Taliban declared victory over Afghanistan after capturing Panjshir on Monday, the last area to resist the militant group.

The Taliban announced a new caretaker government on Tuesday, with Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund serving as the new prime minister and the group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar assuming the position of his deputy.

US working to provide aid to Afghanistan despite sanctions: Blinken

In a televised announcement, Taliban spokesman in Kabul Zabihullah Mujahid said Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid will act as the defence minister, Amir Khan Mottaki as the foreign minister with Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai as his deputy, and Sirajuddin Haqqani as the minister of interior.

Haqqani is sanctioned by the UN and the US and is also on the FBI’s most wanted list, with the agency offering $5 million bounty for his arrest.

Other members include: Hidayatullah Badri as the minister of finance, Sheikh Allah Munir as minister of education, Abdul Haq Watheq as the head of intelligence, Muhammad Idris as the head of the central bank, and Fasih Al-Din as the army commander.

Speaking at the announcement on Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Mujahid, who is also the deputy information and culture minister, said there are other seats in the administration whose ministers have not yet been appointed yet.

Despite promises by the Taliban to form an inclusive government amid international calls to ensure all Afghan parties are included, the newly-announced administration consists of mainly Taliban and Haqqani members.

However, Zabihullah noted that the group will “strive” to include all segments of the Afghan society” in the next government.

There were no statements made regarding the inclusion of women in the new administration.

The latest development came almost a month after the insurgents took control of Kabul, forcing former President Ashraf Ghani to flee to Tajikstan before then transferring to the United Arab Emirates.

The formation of the new cabinet comes at a critical time as concerns over a worsening humanitarian crisis make global headlines.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:20

The Round Up | 7 September 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
All the top stories in Qatar today on #TheRoundUp: 🙏 Antony Blinken thanks Qatar for support ⛓️ Palestinian prisons escape Israeli prison 🦠 Vaccinated can avoid hospitalisation ⚽...
Read more
News

Global football industry locks horns as FIFA pushes for a biennial World Cup 

Hala Abdallah - 0
FIFA’s proposal for a biennial World Cup tournament sparks controversy among football giants.  FIFA President Gianni Infantino has continued to push plans for the World...
Read more
Politics

US working to provide aid to Afghanistan despite sanctions: Blinken

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Since the Taliban came to power, questions regarding the provision of aid to Afghanistan have emerged. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.