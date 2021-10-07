Teachers at Nord Anglia International in Qatar among ‘most qualified in the world’

Nord Anglia International becomes a ‘winning formula’ to learning and development for the third year running.

On 6 October, teachers at Nord Anglia International School Al Khor and Compass International School Doha were recognised by a leading global authority for the third year running.

The teachers were awarded by the Learning and Performance Institute [LPI] for their commitment to continuous learning and efforts to enhance the school experience for Qatari students, Nord Anglia Education announced

This highlights the institute’s ongoing professional development programme at Nord Anglia University, its leading education technology platform.

“As an organisation, we look after our people and their journey during their time with us. Our workplace culture and benefits attract the brightest minds in education, ready to deliver an exceptional experience for our students and families,” Nord Anglia Education Regional Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Middle East Mr Shaun Williams said.

“As part of that, we’re committed to ensuring our colleagues have access to outstanding opportunities to continue to develop, contribute and feel professionally fulfilled so that, like our students, they’re able to achieve more than they ever imagined possible” Williams added.

Founded in 1972, Nord Anglia was commended by the LPI as an organisation that “continually learns and improves” and praised its commitment to innovation to support the development of teachers, colleagues, and students during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The LPI also acknowledged Nord Anglia’s approach to learning and development as a “winning formula” with its “culture of quality focus, continuous improvement and shared responsibility”.

Education excellence is not new to Qatar.

In May 2021, local news outlet Al Sharq reported that Qatar ranked number one in the Arab countries and number 4 in the world for education quality by the Global Education Quality Index, issued by the World Economic Forum in Davos 2021.

