24.2 C
Doha
Sunday, November 22, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports News

Team Riga from Latvia crowned Basketball champions after winning FIBA tournament in Doha

By Sana Hussain

-

News
Team Riga | QNA

Team Riga’s Miezis named MVP of the championship

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3×3 World Tour Doha Masters concluded with team Riga from Latvia winning the title. The event was held over the weekend and saw the participation of 14 international teams. 

Team Riga defeated team Liman from Serbia 21-20 in the championship final at Al Gharafa Stadium in what was an extremely tight game. The two teams have combined to win all four FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters this season. 

Nauris Miezis from team Riga was named MVP of the Championship and received his trophy from Qatar Olympic Committee first vice president and FIBA Asia president H.E. Sheikh Saud Bin Ali Al Thani and Qatar Basketball Federation president Ahmed Abdulrahman al-Muftah. He is currently ranked second place in the 3×3 World Rankings of players and his team is ranked third worldwide. 

Read more: Countdown: Qatar marks two years to World Cup 2022 kick-off

Kostas Vasileiadis from Qatar’s team Lusail dominated the Tissot shoot-out contest while Chris Staples from the USA won the McDonald’s Dunk Contest.

3×3 is inspired by several forms of streetball played worldwide and is considered the world’s number one urban team sport. Steered by FIBA, games see two teams of three players face off on a basketball half-court.

The finals of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour will be played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from Dec 18 – Dec 19. 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Qatar court sentences two human traffickers to 10 years in jail

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The victims were sexually assaulted and forcibly exploited for services without pay. In a judgment considered a triumph for justice, The Criminal Court of the...
Read more
Top Stories

Mike Pompeo meets with Amir of Qatar amid Middle East tour

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The top Washington diplomat visited Doha for the first time since the Afghan Peace Talks in September. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met...
Read more
Family Life

Skating down memory lane at the now-gone City Center ice rink

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Longing, nostalgia and memories are all feelings now left frozen at City Centre's skating arena. It is the early 2000’s in Qatar. You are sitting...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Qatar to host European Drive-In Film Festival

Sana Hussain - 0
The festival will showcase a variety of foreign language films. Qatar’s residents can experience another drive-in film festival, this time showcasing foreign language films. The European...

Qatar in talks to host historic Pacquiao fight

News

‘No chances’ of the blockade ending soon says UAE official after...

News

Index: Despite ranking, perception of public safety in Qatar high

Life

FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Skating down memory lane at the now-gone City Center ice rink

Family Life Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Longing, nostalgia and memories are all feelings now left frozen at City Centre's skating arena. It is the early 2000’s in Qatar. You are sitting...
Read more
00:01:36

Qatar’s Filipino community mobilise for typhoon victims

DN TV Muhammad Muneeb - 0
The Filipino community in Qatar, which is known for its compassion and unity, has been working tirelessly to gather donations to aid those affected...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Qatar to host European Drive-In Film Festival

News Sana Hussain - 0
The festival will showcase a variety of foreign language films. Qatar’s residents can experience another drive-in film festival, this time showcasing foreign language films. The European...
Read more

Qatar in talks to host historic Pacquiao fight

News Sana Hussain - 0
Manny Pacquiao, Terence Crawford or Kell Brook could take the stage in Doha’s first ever boxing match Qatar is hoping to host its first ever...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.