Team Riga from Latvia crowned Basketball champions after winning FIBA tournament in Doha

Team Riga’s Miezis named MVP of the championship
The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3×3 World Tour Doha Masters concluded with team Riga from Latvia winning the title. The event was held over the weekend and saw the participation of 14 international teams.
Team Riga defeated team Liman from Serbia 21-20 in the championship final at Al Gharafa Stadium in what was an extremely tight game. The two teams have combined to win all four FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters this season.
Nauris Miezis from team Riga was named MVP of the Championship and received his trophy from Qatar Olympic Committee first vice president and FIBA Asia president H.E. Sheikh Saud Bin Ali Al Thani and Qatar Basketball Federation president Ahmed Abdulrahman al-Muftah. He is currently ranked second place in the 3×3 World Rankings of players and his team is ranked third worldwide.
Kostas Vasileiadis from Qatar’s team Lusail dominated the Tissot shoot-out contest while Chris Staples from the USA won the McDonald’s Dunk Contest.
3×3 is inspired by several forms of streetball played worldwide and is considered the world’s number one urban team sport. Steered by FIBA, games see two teams of three players face off on a basketball half-court.
The finals of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour will be played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from Dec 18 – Dec 19.
