The beauty of Gulf dance styles portrayed in new Katara Exhibition

Art enthusiasts can now check out the beautiful exhibition on Katara’s website.

Kuwaiti artist May Al Saad is showcasing captivating pieces that capture the divine rhythm and movement of Gulf dance at Katara’s newly opened virtual exhibition.

The “Voice of Colour” solo exhibition includes around 30 pieces by talented Kuwaiti artists and can be viewed on Cultural Village Foundation [Katara]’s website or social media accounts. Each piece boasts tasteful details that are evident through the artist’s use of vibrant colours, all of which mixed in a way attempts to convey feelings and the beauty of the Gulf dance.

Al Saad has a unique and distinct style that makes her stand out from other artists, with each painting offering a glimpse into the distinctive life of Gulf societies and culture.

In this exhibition, her work embodies the nobility of traditional Gulf folklore and reflects the region’s rich heritage. Since embarking on her artistic journey, Al Saad has reflected her love for traditions and culture through her work.

The Kuwaiti creator is self-taught and has earned a significant spot across the Arab art world, with her work being featured in several solo and group exhibitions in various countries.

Al-Saad has also become well-known for her unique use of colour and its connection with Arabian culture, which the the artist uses to capture the beat and movement of difference types of dance styles.

Her remarkable career has been recognised significantly in her home country, Kuwait, with a number of accolades and awards in and outside the country. Prominent collectors have also bought a number of her works.

Katara has been working relentlessly to ensure the community has access to art despite challenges posed by the pandemic and its restrictions. The institution has engaged the public using several online activities.

Dozens of virtual exhibition have been hosted by the Cultural Village, including “Prism” by Iraqi artist Falah Al Saeedi, “Fine Arabic Calligraphy” by six Turkish artists, “Portraits” by seasoned Qatari portrait artist Eman Al Sulaiti, “Femmes à la mode” by Indian artist Surabhi, “Trace” by Qatari artist Jawaher Al Mannai and “The Unreachable Mirage” by Qatari artist Masoud Al Bulushi.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube