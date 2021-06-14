The Blue Group 40 years of success

Founded in 1979, The Blue Group has enjoyed over 40 years of success.

Initially established as a sports retailer, The Blue Group has grown to include a diverse number of businesses in divisions that include sports, retail, service, and fashion. This has allowed the company to carry a number of iconic brands such as:

Sports Corner

One of Qatar’s best retailers and distributors of some of the world’s most reputable sports brands. Sports Corner operates 13 sports and fitness stores across Qatar.

Adidas

One of the largest sportswear manufacturers in the world, Adidas AG is a German multinational corporation that specializes in the design and manufacturing of footwear, sportswear, and sports equipment.

Sports For Less

Sports For Less has taken the first step in motivating others to stay active and to escalate their game in Qatar by providing the world’s best high-performance and stylish sportswear, accessories and training equipment.

Rasen Sports

Established in 2016 and proudly 100% Qatari pioneered. Rasen Adventures is a one-stop-shop for enthusiasts, providing high-quality cycling and outdoor equipment, accessories and services. Rasen Adventures focuses on 3 divisions: Rasen Cycling, Rasen Outdoors, and Rasen Community

GEOX

Geox is a leading brand in the international lifestyle footwear market. The success of Geox is due to the constant focus on the application of innovative solutions and technologies on the product that guarantee both impermeability and breathability.

Design Hub

Established in 2016, Design Hub is a fashion design, sourcing and manufacturing company. The company creates quality fashion brands taking an idea from conception to completion.

Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley, one of the world’s best-loved home furniture companies. First showroom was opened in London in 1955. The company kept on growing worldwide over the years till it reached Qatar in 2013.

Madame Coco

Madame Coco is a leader in the home textiles and decorative products sector. It became one of the most significant global brands by maintaining international retail operations, growing rapidly in many countries.

Blue Synergy Solutions

Blue Synergy Solutions is a Qatari consultancy firm focused on strategy and corporate planning, human resources, technology, e-commerce, and supply chain advisory.

Canis

CANIS specializes in offering its business partners with precise and secure inventory, storing, shipping and processing solutions. As well as integration with e-Commerce platforms to enable fast and accurate order fulfillment, as well as labeling, packing, kitting, inspecting and other value added services. Aiming to build an advanced, profitable and sustainable services supporting our partners to meet consumer demands irrespective of fulfillment channels.

Intelligent Design

Established in 2016, Intelligent Design is a construction and contracting firm which develops designs for concept construction. The services include design management, construction and fit-out, and maintenance.

A united business enterprise consolidating a commitment to the utmost quality, unparalleled customer service, and a continuous drive for innovation.

