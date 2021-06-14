The Blue Group appointed as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Apparel and Accessories licensee

Official Licensed apparel and accessories for the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be produced and distributed by The Blue Group.

The Blue Group and its subsidiary Design Hub Will design, produce, distribute, and retail the Official Licensed Products of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman.

The Blue Group, a leading Qatari holding company, will be developing a white label Apparel and Accessories range composed of over 500 SKU’s bearing FIFA World Cup 2022™ marks.

The licensee will be offering different collections targeting multiple distribution channels from mass market to mid-tier department stores as well as sport and lifestyle specialty.

“We are proud of this new milestone in our journey by concluding this agreement with FIFA, which is yet another solid proof of our leading position in both the local and regional markets,” Chairman of The Blue Group Mr. Jaber Al Musallam said.

“The selection process followed several criteria, including sales forecasts, financial models and product categories, distribution channels,” he added.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is scheduled to take place from the 21st of November to the 18th of December 2022 across 8 stadiums hosting 32 teams.

About The Blue Group and Design Hub

Founded in 1979, The Blue Group has enjoyed over 40 years of success. Initially established as a sports retailer it has grown to include a diverse number of businesses; these divisions include: Sports, Retail, Service, and Fashion carrying 13 iconic brands. A united business enterprise consolidating a commitment to utmost quality, unparalleled customer service, and a continuous drive for innovation.

Partnering for success in this project is Design Hub the Blue Group’s design company which manufactures and distributes apparels and accessories while also providing sourcing and manufacturing services to a network of local and international vendors.

Design Hub has already made waves in the fashion industry with its array of high-quality brands, which incorporate local flavour with modern and international style.

Our motto is one dream, one goal, one achievement.

