Monday, March 7, 2022
The Republic of Ghana signs visa waiver agreement with Qatar

By Fatemeh Salari

-

Source: ghanaembassy-china.org

In March 2018, Qatari ambassador was posted in Ghana, with the opening of Ghana’s embassy in Doha taking place in May same year.

The Ghanian government has signed a visa waiver agreement with eight countries, one of which was Qatar. This is done in an attempt to improve the service delivery with regards to passport administrations in Ghana and its missions abroad.

The remaining seven countries on the list of waived visas are Jamaica, Suriname, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Guayana, Venezuela, and Malta.

The new agreement also provides special passport carriers such as Diplomatic, Service and Official passports will be exempted from filing a visa application upon entering Ghana and vice versa.

Under the agreement, the initiatives bear the purchase of generator sets for all 13 passport application centers located in Ghana as well as ‘roll-out’ E-Visa application hardwares at both the country’s embassies abroad and the Ghana Immigration Service.

Recent efforts amid Ukraine escalations

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, noted that Ghana has released $2 million for the evacuation of Ghanaian students from Ukraine amid the violent escalations, according to local media.

The report added that out of the 24 students who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday, 16 of which arrived through Qatar Airways paid for by the Ghanian government and eight of them used Turkish Airlines.

Read also: Deportation and job losses due to lack of passport machines at Nigerian Embassy in Qatar

The government has allegedly arranged with five airlines, including Qatar Airways, Turkey, Ethiopia, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and Lufthansa Airlines, to fly out Ghanaian nationals from various neighbouring countries around Ukraine back to their homeland.

Qatar and Ghana relations

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were first established in 1981 through a “non-resident representation,” according to reports.

Some of the important signed agreements between the two countries include an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of financial evasion signed in 2007 and an agreement on the establishment of a trade and investment committee between Qatar and Ghana in 2004, the report said.

