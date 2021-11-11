26.4 C
Doha
Thursday, November 11, 2021
The Round Up | 02 November 2021
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up | 02 November 2021

🇱🇧 Qatar, Lebanon aim to calm GCC fury

🇶🇦 Father Amir celebrates 25 years of Aljazeera

🔬 HMC performs Qatar’s first robotic pancreatic surgery

⚽ Messi puts retirement rumour to rest

🎤 @mennaelmatary1

🔊SOUND ON 🔊

#Qatar #QatarNews #Doha #DohaNews #Politics #Lebanon #GCC #Medicine #HMC #Messi #Football #Sports #Aljazeera #FreedomOfSpeech

-

