26 C
Doha
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up, 1 Dec 2020

The top stories in #Qatar this Tuesday:

Qatar goes green as @motc_QA unveils plans to replace all public buses with electric ones

Another big step for @hmc_qatar, doctors their can now perform lung transplant surgery

@Qrcs helps protect #Gaza‘s children from covid

@Kataraqatar’s 10th annual Dhow festival kicks off in Doha Want more from Doha News? Website: www.dohanews.co Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dohanews Twitter: https://twitter.com/dohanews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dohanews/

-

