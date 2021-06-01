The Round Up | 1 June 2021

Here are the headlines on #TheRoundUp this Tuesday:
🇮🇷 Health officials confirm Covid-19 vaccine not compulsory
🇮🇷 Doha sends urgent medical aid to Iran
⚽ Qatar Sports Club drops Puma
💊 Thousands of illegal pills smuggled into Qatar in bean cans
Here are the headlines on #TheRoundUp this Tuesday:
🇮🇷 Health officials confirm Covid-19 vaccine not compulsory
🇮🇷 Doha sends urgent medical aid to Iran
⚽ Qatar Sports Club drops Puma
💊 Thousands of illegal pills smuggled into Qatar in bean cans
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.