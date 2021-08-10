The Round Up | 10 August 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp today
🤝 Senior Afghan meetings in Doha
🇵🇸 Qatar Charity trains special needs Palestinians for employment
🇱🇾 2-year-old Libyan arrives in Qatar for medical treatment
⚽ Messi agrees deal with Qatari-owned PSG
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today
🤝 Senior Afghan meetings in Doha
🇵🇸 Qatar Charity trains special needs Palestinians for employment
🇱🇾 2-year-old Libyan arrives in Qatar for medical treatment
⚽ Messi agrees deal with Qatari-owned PSG
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.