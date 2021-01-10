20.3 C
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 10 Jan 2021

Top stories this Sunday on #TheRoundUp
 
🚗 DohaNews in Saudi-Qatar border
🏥 Health card registration urged
🎢 🌳 More fun things to do in Qatar
🏃 Qatar’s fastest long-distance runner
 
#COVID19 #PHCC #SalwaBorder #DohaNews #Qatar #Doha

RELATED ARTICLES

DN TV
00:01:38

Mubarak Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi runs Qatar

Doha News Team - 0
Mubarak Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi arrived at the finish line on the Corniche, 155 hours 30 minutes and 1 second after having set off to...
Read more
News
00:01:18

First Visitors cross Saudi-Qatar border

Doha News Team - 0
Read more
DN TV
00:01:57

First Qatar Olympic Committee’s Beach Games

Doha News Team - 0
First edition of the Qatar Olympic Committee’s Beach Games concluded on Saturday with a prize ceremony for the leading teams. The winning teams in...
Read more
DN TV
00:02:19

QOC Beach Games at Aspire Park

Doha News Team - 0
Doha News team visits the QOC Beach Games at Aspire Park. Turn your brightness up for a fun highlight of the games with @Farah...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:58

The Round Up 7 Jan 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories from Qatar on #TheRoundUp today: Qatar’s relations with Iran, Turkey unchanged: FM UAE-Qatar travel, transport to resume ‘within a week’ Former UAE adviser says ‘Qatar...
Read more
